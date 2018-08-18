Andrija Novakovich scores first goal for Fortuna Sittard

Andrija Novakovich’s last loan spell saw the U.S. forward tally 19 goals with Dutch second-tier side Telstar. On Saturday, the 21-year-old netted his first goal in his latest loan to the Eredivisie.

Novakovich bagged his first goal for Fortuna Sittard on Saturday, despite a 2-1 home defeat to PSV.

Mexican international Hirving Lozano’s close-range finish in the 33rd-minute had the visitors up 1-0 at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion.

Novakovich finished nicely in the 61st-minute to draw Sittard level against the Dutch giants. It was Novakovich’s first competitive goal since April 9th with Telstar.

61' | Het doelpunt kwam van de voet van onze lange Amerikaan: @AndrijaNovakov3!#FORPSV — Fortuna Sittard (@FortunaSittard) August 18, 2018

However, PSV used a 90th-minute finish from Dante Rigo to claim all three points against the newly-promoted club. Novakovich played the full 90 minutes for his loan-club, but was unable to help them to their first three points of the new season.

Fortuna Sittard are next in action on Aug. 24th at ADO Den Haag.