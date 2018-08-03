SBISoccer.com

Antonee Robinson joins Wigan on loan after signing new deal with Everton

Antonee Robinson committed has long-term future to Everton while also sealing a short-term home to earn first-team minutes.

Everton announced on Friday that the club has signed the U.S. Men’s National Team fullback to a new three-year deal. Robinson will now join Wigan Athletic on loan this season in the Championship.

“It means everything to me to sign this new deal,” Robinson said. “Everyone has looked after me here at Everton, all the coaches, all the staff. The lads who I’ve grown up playing with are all doing well and prospering and I want to be the next one to break through, like so many of my mates have.”

Robinson broke out with Bolton Wanderers last season, featuring 30 times in the Championship. Now, the defender joins the newly-promoted Wigan, who finished first in League 1 last season.

“Antonee did really well in the Championship last year and I am looking forward to working with him this season,” said Wigan manager Paul Cook. “Left back is an area of the pitch we are a little short in and Antonee fills that void for us nicely, albeit he knows he has to work hard to make that position his own for us.”

 

  • The Imperative Voice

    It sounds nice in theory, but he’s been in their academy since age 11, and these other teams want to play him. I think it would be to our benefit if he bedded down someplace and started every week, as opposed to annual Miazga Cycles of Who Will He Be Loaned To This Season.

    • Master of the Obvious

      Sounds like he’ll be bedded down for an entire season at Wigan. Would you rather he signed a contract with Wigan?

