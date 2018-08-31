Arsenal-Sporting, Lazio-Marseille headline Europa League draw

With many of Europe’s big boys learning their Champions League fate on Thursday, 48 additional clubs found out their groups for the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League on Friday.

Group H looks to be the Group of Death with Lazio, Marseille, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Apollon all being draw together. U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Timmy Chandler will hope to be a part of Frankfurt’s matches despite coming off an injury.

Romain Gall and Malmo got a favorable draw as they received Besikas, Genk, and Sarpsborg in Group I.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht will also be favorites to advance out of the group stage as they join Fenerbahce, Dinamo Zagreb, and Spartak Trnava in Group D.

The Europa League group stage will begin on September 20th.

Here’s a closer look at all of the 12 groups:

Group A

Bayer Leverkusen

Ludogorets Razgrad

FC Zurich

AEK Larnaca

Group B

Salzburg

Celtic

Rosenborg

RB Leipzig

Group C

Zenit St. Petersburg

FC Kobenhavn

Bordeaux

Slavia Praha

Group D

Anderlecht

Fenerbahce

Dinamo Zagreb

Spartak Trnava

Group E

Arsenal

Sporting Lisbon

Qarabag

Vorskla

Group F

Olympiakos

AC Milan

Real Betis

Dudelange

Group G

Villarreal

Rangers

Rapid Wien

Spartak Moscow

Group H

Lazio

Marseille

Eintracht Frankfurt

Apollon

Group I

Besiktas

Genk

Malmo

Sarpsborg

Group J

Sevilla

Krasnodar

Standard Liege

Akhisar

Group K

Dynamo Kiev

Astana

Rennes

Jablonec

Group L

Chelsea

PAOK

Bate Borisov

Vidi