Arsenal-Sporting, Lazio-Marseille headline Europa League draw

With many of Europe’s big boys learning their Champions League fate on Thursday, 48 additional clubs found out their groups for the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League on Friday.
Group H looks to be the Group of Death with Lazio, Marseille, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Apollon all being draw together. U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Timmy Chandler will hope to be a part of Frankfurt’s matches despite coming off an injury.
Romain Gall and Malmo got a favorable draw as they received Besikas, Genk, and Sarpsborg in Group I.
Kenny Saief and Anderlecht will also be favorites to advance out of the group stage as they join Fenerbahce, Dinamo Zagreb, and Spartak Trnava in Group D.
The Europa League group stage will begin on September 20th.
Here’s a closer look at all of the 12 groups:
Group A
Bayer Leverkusen
Ludogorets Razgrad
FC Zurich
AEK Larnaca
Group B
Salzburg
Celtic
Rosenborg
RB Leipzig
Group C
Zenit St. Petersburg
FC Kobenhavn
Bordeaux
Slavia Praha
Group D
Anderlecht
Fenerbahce
Dinamo Zagreb
Spartak Trnava
Group E
Arsenal
Sporting Lisbon
Qarabag
Vorskla
Group F
Olympiakos
AC Milan
Real Betis
Dudelange
Group G
Villarreal
Rangers
Rapid Wien
Spartak Moscow
Group H
Lazio
Marseille
Eintracht Frankfurt
Apollon
Group I
Besiktas
Genk
Malmo
Sarpsborg
Group J
Sevilla
Krasnodar
Standard Liege
Akhisar
Group K
Dynamo Kiev
Astana
Rennes
Jablonec
Group L
Chelsea
PAOK
Bate Borisov
Vidi
