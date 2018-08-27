Best of MLS Week 26: Andre Blake, Josef Martinez, and more

Andre Blake’s heroics in goal and Josef Martinez’s record-breaking feat headlined the best of MLS in Week 26.

Blake was at his best on Saturday, helping the Philadelphia Union strengthen their hold on a playoff place, while Martinez broke the MLS single-season goals record, a mark that had stood since the league’s first season, in 1996.

Martinez’s Atlanta United maintained their hold on the league’s best record, but the New York Red Bulls put together a strong week to keep the pressure on in the Supporters’ Shield race.

Here’s a look at the Best of MLS from this past weekend:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Andre Blake made a handful of jaw-dropping save to help the Philadelphia Union hold on for a 1-0 victory against the New England Revolution. He beat out Kei Kamara, Josef Martinez, Diego Rubio and Jefferson Savarino for this week’s honors.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

The New York Red Bulls took four points from a tough week, going on the road and grabbing a draw against New York City FC before halting D.C. United’s unbeaten run with a 1-0 win at Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Real Salt Lake’s Aaron Herrera was the best rookie this past weekend. He delivered an assists in RSL’s 6-1 rout over nine-man Colorado.

GOAL OF THE WEEK

There were some excellent strikes this week, but the combination of skill and historical significance of Martinez’s winner for Atlanta United makes his 28th goal of 2018 the pick this week.

