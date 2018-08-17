Brazil releases 24-man squad for upcoming USMNT friendly

The U.S. Men’s National Team will face Brazil on September 7 at MetLife Stadium and they now know the squad of players that will line up against them.

The Seleção released a 24-man squad that will come to New Jersey to face the USMNT before heading down the Atlantic coast to face El Salvador in Washington D.C.

It’s a pretty star-heavy lineup. Neymar will make the trip from Paris for the match, and Liverpool is sending all of the Brazilian firepower over as well. Also highlighting the team are Chelsea’s Willian, Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho, and Juventus’s Douglas Costa.

Here’s the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Hugo (Flamengo), Neto (Valencia)

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Dedé (Cruzeiro Esporte Clube), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fagner (Corinthians), Felipe (FC Porto), Filipe Luís (Atlético Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira (Manchester United), Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan)

Forwards: Douglas Costa (Juventus), Éverton (Porto Alegrense), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedro (Fluminense), Willian (Chelsea)