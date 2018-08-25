Cameron Carter-Vickers signs with Swansea City on loan from Tottenham

One of the top young defenders in the U.S. Men’s National Team talent pool is once again leaving Tottenham Hotspur in search of playing time.

Cameron Carter-Vickers was sent on a season-long loan from Spurs to Championship side Swansea City on Saturday.

The loan is the third in a span of 12 months for the 20-year-old, who hasn’t impressed Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino enough to keep him around for the Premier League season.

Carter-Vickers, who should be in the mix for the collection of fall USMNT friendlies, played on loan at Ipswich Town and Sheffield United last season.

Swansea is looking to bounce back into the Premier League after suffering relegation in May, and it is off to a decent start with eight points through five games.

Carter-Vickers’ direct competition for minutes at center back in Wales will be Mike van der Hoorn and Joe Rodon.

Swansea needed another central defender after losing Federico Fernandez, Alfie Mawson, Jordi Amat and Kyle Bartley in the summer transfer window.