Christian Pulisic helps create goal in Borussia Dortmund's loss to Napoli

Americans Abroad

With Borussia Dortmund’s friendly slate winding down, Christian Pulisic continues to prove that he’s ready for the Bundesliga campaign to begin.

Pulisic helped create Borussia Dortmund’s goal in a 3-1 loss to Napoli in a friendly on Tuesday in St. Gallen, Switzerland. Pulisic’s pass toward goal from the right side of the box deflected off a Napoli defender to Maximilian Philipp, who proceeded to slot home a strike in the 65th minute.

The play comes at the 2:30 mark of the video below.

Before the Bundesliga season begins on August 24, Dortmund has one more friendly left on its schedule against Serie A side Lazio.

  • Andrew

    Magical! He helped them win ( Christian Pulisic helps create goal in Borussia Dortmund’s win over Napoli) despite them losing 3-1! It’s lke a miracle 😐or just sloppy editing 😝

