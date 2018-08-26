DeAndre Yedlin registers assist, concedes own goal in Newcastle return

DeAndre Yedlin returned to the Newcastle United starting XI on Sunday, but his afternoon was mixed with highs and lows at St. James Park.

The U.S. Men’s National Team right back registered an assist and an own goal in the Magpies’ 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea.

Yedlin’s 83rd-minute cross on the right wing was headed in by Joselu to draw the Magpies level against the Blues. It was a lucky run of play for Yedlin who caught Olivier Giroud in the face with a high hand before the cross.

Joselu gets across his marker to meet DeAndre Yedlin's cross and plant a fine header past Arrizabalaga and level the scores! 1-1. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 26, 2018

However, the afternoon would not end in the way Yedlin or Newcastle would’ve hoped. An attempt on goal by Marcos Alonso was redirected in off of Yedlin’s right leg for an own goal in the 87th minute.

Despite the first assist of the season for the 25-year-old, the Magpies will feel hard done by to not have gotten more from their effort.

As for Yedlin, he will be happy to have gotten back into Rafa Benitez’s squad but will be disappointed that Chelsea’s winning goal came off of his leg.

Newcastle will seek a bounce back performance at Manchester City on Sept. 1st.