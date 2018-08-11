Emmanuel Sabbi’s brace propels Hobro to league win

For the second consecutive week, U.S. forward Emmanuel Sabbi has found the back of the net.

The 20-year-old scored a first-half brace on Saturday in a three-minute span to help Hobro to a 3-2 league win over Odense.

Sabbi’s first goal came in the 25th-minute as he slotted in a right-footed effort. Three minutes later, Sabbi doubled Hobro’s lead to 2-0 as his left-footed shot beat Sten Grytebust to the high center of the goal.

It was Sabbi’s fourth goal of 2018, three more than his entire total last season.

Emmanuel Sabbi blev i dag kåret til kampens spiller mod OB. Stort tillykke til dagens dobbelte målscorer. #Sldk #HobroIK #HOBOB pic.twitter.com/b5HFWV1OMo — Hobro IK (@hikfodbold) August 11, 2018

An Odense own-goal later in the half extended the hosts lead to three before he visitors fought their way back.

Nicklas Helenius and Rasmus Festersen each bagged goals in the second-half but a missed penalty by Festersen killed Odense’s chances at a point.

Hobro are now unbeaten in their last two, after picking up their first win of the season. As for Sabbi, he will hope to continue scoring goals to help his side move up the Danish Superliga table.

Hobro is next in action on Aug. 19th against Randers FC.