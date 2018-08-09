EPL Deadline Day Tracker: Everton signs Barca duo, West Ham adds Sanchez, and more

The English Premier League transfer deadline day has clubs making moves and securing last minute signings ahead of the 2018-19 season.

While most teams are looking to secure any final additions to their squad, Tottenham Hotspur has become the first ever EPL team to not add a single player to their roster in the summer transfer window.

We’ll try to keep you updated on all the moves as they are finalized.

Here is a rundown of the moves made:

Everton add Barcelona duo, Brazilian winger

Everton continue their busy deadline day, adding defender Yerry Mina and midfielder Andre Gomes from Barcelona. Everton previously added fullback Lucas Digne from Barcelona.

Mina joins Everton on a permanent transfer, Barcelona said, while Gomes goes to the EPL side on a one-year loan, according to the club.

The 23-year-old Mina had a fantastic World Cup for Colombia, as the defender scored three goals, all off corner kicks.

The 25-year-old Gomes joins Everton on loan after making 46 appearances over the past two seasons for Barcelona.

Additionally, the Toffees signed Brazilian winger Bernard from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 25-year-old Brazilian international spent five seasons with the Ukrainian club, winning three league championships and three Ukranian Cups. He’s earned 14 caps with the Brazil National Team.

“I chose Everton because of all the things I had heard about Marco Silva and after speaking to him I was happy with what he said to me,” Bernard said. “I did not need any convincing to come here. I believe I will be able to show my best as a player here.”

West Ham sign midfielder Sanchez, striker Perez

West Ham made a pair moves at the deadline, announcing the signing of Colombian midfielder Carlos Sanchez and the addition of striker Lucas Perez.

The 32-year-old Sanchez joins the Hammers after spending two years with Italian club Fiorentina. Sanchez has earned 88 caps for the Colombia National Team.

“I’m very happy to be here. I’m very excited and looking forward to achieving lots,” said Sanchez”I decided to come here because, first, it is the Premier League, second, it’s a beautiful club and the fans are always helping the club and, third, for me it’s an amazing opportunity and an amazing project the club are leading, being ambitious and keen to achieve good things.”

Perez joins West Ham from Arsenal, where he joined ahead of the 2016 season. The 29-year-old Spaniard was loaned back to La Liga side Deportivo de La Coruna for the 2017-18 season.

“I’m very happy to be here at such an historic Club,” Perez said. “I’m very excited, as West Ham are giving me the chance to stay in the Premier League and I’m very happy to be part of this new project.”

Southampton secure Ings on loan

Southampton announced the club has signed Danny Ings on a season-long loan from Liverpool. The move is set to become permanent next summer.

The 26-year-old Southampton native spent the last three seasons with Liverpool but struggled to find consistent minutes. Prior to his time at Anfield, Ings made 130 appearances and scored 43 goals for Burnley.

“We have admired him for some time now, not only for his ability, but also his character and personality, which we feel will be an ideal fit in our dressing room,” said Southampton manager Mark Hughes. “He’s obviously a local boy, who gives us another excellent option up front.”

Crystal Palace sign Ayew on loan

Crystal Palace announced the signing of 26-year-old Jordan Ayew on a season-long loan from Swansea City.

The Ghanaian forward scored 11 goals for the Swans last year. Prior to joining the Welsh club, he spend three years with Aston Villa, scoring nine times in 51 appearances.

Ayew has earned 49 caps in his career, finding the net 11 times for the Ghana National Team.

“I am very pleased to be here. It’s been a long transfer window but finally I got a move,” said Ayew. The important thing for me now is to get fit and to be in good shape, and I know the manager wants to use me up front and make things happen.”

Fulham add five players on Deadline Day

Fulham did more Deadline Day business just about any other team, announcing the acquisition of five players.

The club announced the signing of fullback Joe Bryan from Bristol City and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa from Marseille. Fulham also announced loan deals for goalkeeper Sergio Rico from Sevilla, Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United, and Luciano Vietto from Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old Bryan has been with Bristol City since 2011, making 230 appearances and scoring 20 goals for the club.

“The opportunity to play in the Premier League is one you can’t turn down as you may never get it again in your lifetime,” Bryan said. “I’m used to playing fast attacking football, so hopefully I can slot right in.”

Anquissa joins Fulham after spending three seasons with French side Marseille. The 22-year-old defensive midfielder made 106 appearances for the club.

The 24-year-old Rico joins Fulham after making 170 appearances for Sevilla’s first team.

“I’m very happy, really pleased to have signed for the oldest club in the Premier League,” Rico said.

Fosu-Mensah comes to Fulham after spending 2017-18 on a season-long loan with Crystal Palace, where he made 24 appearances. The 20-year-old has 30 caps for the Netherlands U-21 team, and made the permanent switch to the France National Team in 2017.

The 24-year-old Argentinian international Vietto joined Atletico Madrid in 2015 and has made 25 appearances for Atleti, but he spent the past two seasons on loan with Sevilla and Valencia.

Leicester City bolsters defense with two additions

Leicester City added a pair of defenders on deadline daye with the signing of 22-year-old Turkish center back Caglar Soyuncu and the addition of 21-year-old Croatian defender Filip Benkovic.

Soyuncu joins Leicester from Bundesliga side Freiburg, where the defender made 30 appearances for in 2017-18 as the club struggled throughout the season and finished 15th in the Bundesliga table.

The Turkish international has earned 15 caps for the Turkey National Team.

Benkovic joines Leicester on a five-year deal from Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb, where the defender made 30 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and helping Zagreb win the league title.

“I will give all my heart to this club, to all the fans, to everybody,” Benkovic said. Hopefully we’ll have a very good result this season. The ambitions of Leicester City are so big. I like the Club very much and I think it’s a very good step for me to the next level. I’m very happy to be here.”

Wolves sign Dendoncker from Anderlecht

The Wolverhampton Wanderers announced the signing of Belgian midfielder Leander Dendoncker. The 23-year-old joins Wolves from Belgian club Anderlecht.

After working his way through the Belgian club’s academy, Dendoncker made 190 senior appearances for the Anderlecht. He has six caps with the Belgium National Team, including one at this summer’s World Cup.

Courtois officially unveiled at Real Madrid

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player Thursday.

The 26-year-old keeper joins Real Madrid after spending the past four seasons as Chelsea’s top keeper. He spent three years on loan with Atletico Madrid from 2011-2014.

“Today is a dream come true for me, you can’t imagine how happy I am,” Courtois said. “Coming to the best club in the world is a responsibility and an honour. I’d like to thank Real Madrid for the efforts they’ve made, and all the people who have contributed to bringing me to play here. I want to show I can match the expectations this badge entails.”

Mateo Kovacic joins Chelsea on long

Chelsea announced midfielder Mateo Kovacic will join the Blues on a season-long loan as part of the Thibaut Courtois deal.

The 24-year-old Croatian joins Chelsea from Real Madrid after an impressive World Cup, where he played in five matches and helped lead Croatia to the World Cup Final.

“I am really happy and excited to be here at Chelsea. It is an amazing feeling. I will try to do my best for this club. It is a new league for me, the beginning is always tough but I am sure the coach and my new team-mates will help me and I am looking forward to a great season,” Kovacic said.

Manchester City sign winger Daniel Arzani

Manchester City announced the signing of 19-year-old Australian winger Daniel Arzani from Melbourne City FC.

Arzani joined Melbourne City in 2016 and won the A-League’s Young Footballer of the Year award following the 2017-18 season.

“In a short period of time, Daniel has developed into one of Australia’s brightest young stars and has demonstrated the drive and raw talent required for success at the highest level,” said Managing Director of Global Football, Brian Marwood.

What do you think of all the Deadline Day moves? Who had the best transfer window? Share your thoughts in the comments below.