European Weekend Preview: Struggling Man United looks to rebound, AC Milan faces AS Roma, and more

Manchester United has lost two straight matches to set off alarm bells among Red Devils fans worried Jose Mourinho is headed toward another year three meltdown, which has become the unfortunate hallmark of his career.

Last week’s lopsided loss to Tottenham set Mourinho off on a post-match tirade. How his team responds this weekend at winless Burnley will go a long way toward showing whether Manchester United’s season is merely enduring a blip, or the beginnings of a full collapse.

Elsewhere, Ligue 1 sees a pair of top-four hopefuls do battle this Sunday as Monaco hosts Marseille at the Stade Louis II.

In Spain, Barcelona faces new boys Huesca in La Liga action on Sunday. Borussia Dortmund faces a trip to Hannover in Bundesliga action, while Roma battles Milan in the Serie A headliner on Friday.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s European action:

English Premier League

\Watford hosts Tottenham as both teams try to keep their winning ways in tact. Watford has won its opening three matches and outscored its opponents 7-2. Attacking midfielder Roberto Pereyra leads the way with three goals for the hosts.

Tottenham is coming off a huge win at Old Trafford last Monday, rolling past the Red Devils, 3-0. Lucas Moura bagged his first brace in the Premier League, while Harry Kane added a goal and an assist. The forward pair has scored five of Spurs eight goals so far and they will look to claim their fourth win out of their past five tries at Vicarage Road.

Here’s all of this weekend’s EPL fixtures:

Saturday

Leicester City vs. Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

Everton vs. Huddersfield Town

West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

Sunday

Cardiff City vs. Arsenal

Burnley vs. Manchester United

Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Spanish La Liga

For the first time since 2014, Huesca will make the trip to the Camp Nou as the underdog tries to slow down high-flying Barcelona. The recently promoted side has picked up points in each of their opening two matches, but have a different animal on their hands come Sunday. Spanish midfielder Alex Gallar leads the league minnows with two goals.

Barcelona has picked up wins in each of their opening league matches, while also keeping clean sheets in both. Lionel Messi leads the way with two goals in those victories, while Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele have each registered one apiece. The hosts won 8-1 in Copa Del Rey action the last time they faced Huesca at home.

Real Madrid will look to keep its 100% start rate alive at home against Leganes on Saturday. A 4-1 thumping over Girona a week ago saw Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema on the scoresheet for Los Blancos as they rolled to three points.

Leganes tied Real Sociedad last weekend as they fought back from a first-half deficit at home. Moroccan international Nabil El Zhar bagged a brace in the draw and will look to add to his impressive start to the new season in Madrid.

Here’s all of this weekend’s La Liga fixtures:

Friday

Getafe vs. Valladolid

Eibar vs. Real Sociedad

Villarreal vs. Girona

Saturday

Celta Vigo vs. Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs. Leganes

Sunday

Levante vs. Valencia

Alaves vs. Espanyol

Barcelona vs. Huesca

Real Betis vs. Sevilla

Rayo Vallecano vs. Athletic Bilbao scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.

German Bundesliga

A pair of U.S. Men’s National team teammates could very well be on display come Friday as Hannover faces Borussia Dortmund in league action. Bobby Wood did not make the 18-man squad for Hannover as they drew 1-1 at Werder Bremen in their opener. 23-year-old Hendrik Weydandt will look to his three goals already in all competitions for Hannover.

Borussia Dortmund needed a quick scare to eventually roll their way to a 4-1 home success over RB Leipzig. Mahmoud Dahoud, Axel Witsel, and Marco Reus all scored goals as Lucien Favre celebrated an opening day win at Signal Iduna Park last weekend.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Bundesliga fixtures:

Friday

Hannover 96 vs. Borussia Dortmund

Saturday

1899 Hoffenheim vs. SC Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen vs. VfL Wolfsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen

FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

Nurnberg vs. FSV Mainz

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich

Sunday

RB Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

Schalke 04 vs. Hertha Berlin

Italian Serie A

AS Roma will seek a huge win on the road this weekend against AC Milan at the San Siro on Friday. The Romans have picked up points in each of their opening two matches, most recently a 3-3 draw with Atalanta last Monday.

AC Milan fell 3-2 on the road at Napoli in their opener a weekend ago, despite holding a 2-1 advantage early in the second-half. Defending was horrid a week ago for Milan as Piotr Zielinski bagged a brace for the winners.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Serie A fixtures:

Friday

AC Milan vs. AS Roma

Saturday

Bologna vs. Inter Milan

Parma vs. Juventus

Sunday

Fiorentina vs. Udinese

Atalanta vs. Cagliari

Chievo Verona vs. Empoli

Lazio vs. Frosinone

Sampdoria vs. Napoli

Sassuolo vs. Genoa

Torino vs. Spal

French Ligue 1

Patrick Vieira will seek his first victory for Nice as they face a tough trip to Lyon on Friday. The former French international has seen his side lose two of their opening three matches, while only scoring once in that span. 19-year-old Ignatius Ganago has scored the only goal for Nice this season, while Mario Balotelli continues to miss out.

Lyon has won two of their opening three matches, posting clean sheets in their triumphs. Bertrand Traore has picked up where he left off last season, scoring two goals in three appearances so far. The Burkina-Faso man scored 17 goals in all competitions with Lyon a season ago, and has been a deadly finisher for Lyon against several Ligue 1 sides in the past.

Here’s all of this weekend’s Ligue 1 fixtures:

Friday

Lyon vs. Nice

Saturday

Nimes vs. PSG

Angers vs. Lille

Dijon vs. Caen

Guingamp vs. Toulouse

Stade Reims vs. Montpellier

Strasbourg vs. Nantes

Sunday