Fabian Johnson scores in Borussia Monchengladbach's Bundesliga opener

Fabian Johnson continued a terrific opening weekend for U.S. Men’s National Team players in the Bundesliga, as he found the back of the net for Borussia Monchengladbach in the 58th minute against Bayer Leverkusen.

The 30-year-old finished off a give-and-go with Raffael on the left side of the penalty area with a shot from close range.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Fabian Johnson scores his 1st goal of the season to put Gladbach up 2-0! pic.twitter.com/L2U2rqAK76 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 25, 2018

The tally was the 18th for the 30-year-old in the German top flight, which puts him two goals behind Thomas Dooley for the all-time American scoring record in the Bundesliga.

Johnson is one of a few experienced USMNT players hoping to receive another call-up with the 2022 World Cup cycle starting in September.

Although the current staff is relying on younger players, an experienced player or two like Johnson could help bridge the gap in the coming months.

Jonas Hofmann scored the other strike for Gladbach in its 2-0 win on Saturday.