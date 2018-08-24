Friday Kickoff: Zidane interested in Man United job, Real Madrid target Thiago, and more

Despite a frustrating start to the season for Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United, rumors are already beginning to emerge about the possible sacking of the Portuguese manager in exchange for a three-time Champions League winning coach from France.

Former Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane is reportedly interested in the Manchester United job should current manager Jose Mourinho gets fired this season by the Red Devils. (REPORT)

Real Madrid target Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, as apart of Julen Lopetegui’s wishes before the transfer window closes. (REPORT)

Sevilla is hoping to land Anthony Martial from Manchester United and Julian Draxler from PSG before the transfer window closes. (REPORT)

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose is behind Atletico Madrid’s Filipe Luis on PSG’s wishlist for a new defender, despite interest from the Parisian club. (REPORT)

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group insist that club are reportedly not for sale, despite record £2 billion takeover from the cousin of Manchester City owner, Sheik Mansour. (REPORT)

Burnley loses their first leg against Greek outlet Olympiakos in the Europa League. (REPORT)

Paco Alcacer is one step closer to leaving Barcelona to join Borussia Dortmund, after reportedly being told that he isn’t in Ernesto Valverde’s plans this season. (REPORT)

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said that playing league El Clasico outside of Spain is “not viable.” (REPORT)

Thursday Rewind

A look ahead of the games to look out for in Week 26 of MLS. (READ)

MLS Austin team coming closer to fruition as the proposed team name, badge, and colors are announced. (READ)

How will the Americans abroad fair this weekend? Check out SBI’s preview. (READ)

The Chicago Fire continues their struggles with a 1-1 against the Columbus Crew. (READ)

The Red Bulls leave Yankee Stadium with a lot of emotions following their draw against their rivals NYCFC. (READ)

Old habits frustrate the Red Bulls again after their Hudson River Derby draw. (READ)

Despite playing with nine men, NYCFC came inspired in Hudson River Derby. (READ)

Who will win the Bundesliga? Check out SBI’s preview of the 2018-19 season in Germany. (READ)