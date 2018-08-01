Hertha Berlin coach: Jonathan Klinsmann responded to criticism

Last season, Jonathan Klinsmann was the subject of criticism surrounding his work ethic. This season, he appears to have taken that criticism to heart.

Hertha Berlin goalkeeping coach Zsolt Petry says the young American goalkeeper has responded to criticism regarding his work ethic. Petry said last season that Klinsmann was “too American”.

“Jonathan has shown the right reaction,” Petry said, according to Bild. “He now saves balls he did not save before. He invests even more time in his body, spends more time in the weights room, puts in extra work. I am impressed.

“He reflected on instead of victimizing himself, and that’s a good sign. He might have been mad at me because of my strong words, but it’s my job as a coach to clearly show him how he can get better.”

Klinsmann is expected to compete for a job as Hertha Berlin’s third goalkeeper behind Rune Jarstein and Thomas Kraft.