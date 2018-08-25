John Brooks scores in 100th Bundesliga appearance

The clash of high-profile U.S. Men’s National Team players in the Bundesliga witnessed one of the two stars score for his side.

In the 33rd minute of Wolfsburg’s clash with Schalke, John Brooks was left unmarked and headed in a strike from the left side of the penalty area.

The goal was the first for the 25-year-old in a Wolfsburg shirt and it came in his 100th Bundesliga appearance.

JOHN BROOKS! The USMNT defender scores his first goal for Wolfsburg on his 100th Bundesliga appearance. 🇺🇸 #WOBS04 pic.twitter.com/KLXRm41z0R — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 25, 2018

Brooks scored eight goals during his five seasons with Hertha Berlin.

On the other side of the field, Weston McKennie started in midfield for Schalke.