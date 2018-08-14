Kenny Saief nearing return for Anderlecht

After missing the start of the Belgian season, Kenny Saief is nearing his return for Anderlecht.

Saief has missed the first three matches of the season due to injury, but Anderlecht boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck says the U.S. Men’s National Team winger is closing in on a return to full fitness.

Coach: "Teo, Najar and Kara are not ready for the selection. Saief should be fit within one week" #RSCA #CHAAND — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) August 10, 2018

Saief joined Anderlecht on a permanent deal this past summer after previously playing with the club on loan from Gent. The winger made 17 appearances for the club last season, scoring one goal.

Anderlecht is currently top of the league through three games with a perfect nine-point start to the season.