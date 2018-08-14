Kenny Saief nearing return for Anderlecht

SBISoccer.com

Americans Abroad

After missing the start of the Belgian season, Kenny Saief is nearing his return for Anderlecht.

Saief has missed the first three matches of the season due to injury, but Anderlecht boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck says the U.S. Men’s National Team winger is closing in on a return to full fitness.

Saief joined Anderlecht on a permanent deal this past summer after previously playing with the club on loan from Gent. The winger made 17 appearances for the club last season, scoring one goal.

Anderlecht is currently top of the league through three games with a perfect nine-point start to the season.

  • The Imperative Voice

    I think in October – November we’ll have 3-4 games and at this point you’re talking 3 weeks to the first September friendly which will be a roll out grass farce. I’d say leave him be and call him in starting October. Odds are based on radio silence from USSF that we won’t have the real coach til later anyway.

