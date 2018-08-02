Louisville City appoints John Hackworth as head coach

USL outfit Louisville City has their second ever head coach.

Former Philadelphia Union and current U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team head coach John Hackworth has been appointed on Thursday to the same position, the team announced.

Hackworth has been involved with U.S. Soccer since 2002, mainly being involved with the U-17 side and as Technical Director of the Federation’s Development Academy.

“I am honored and humbled but mostly just excited to join Louisville City FC. It is an opportunity to join one of the most prominent clubs in this country and work with a fantastic group of people who are like-minded in their approach to achieving success in every area we can,” Hackworth said.

The 48-year-old Hackworth signed a contract through 2022 on Thursday and will join the team on Aug. 13 officially. Currently the U.S. U-17 side has a training camp running today through Aug. 12 where they will face Costa Rica and Mexico in a pair of friendlies each.

“We are delighted to announce John as our new coach. He has built an impressive coaching career to this point and we are excited by his obsession with winning and developing players. He embodies the commitment we all have for the Club and we look forward to the impact of his work as we fulfill our shared ambitions in the years to come,” Louisville City chairman John Neace said.

Louisville City is currently fourth in USL’s Eastern Conference on 35 points through 19 matches.