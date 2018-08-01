MLS Homegrowns tie Tigres U-20s on Fraser goal

The MLS Homegrowns held their own against the Liga MX U-20 champions on Tuesday night to truly kickoff the All-Star festivities.

A goal from Liam Fraser was canceled out by a second half finish from Adrian Garza as the MLS Homegrowns tied the Tigres U-20s, 1-1. The match is the second straight Homegrown match to end in a tie.

Fraser’s goal came just before halftime on an assist from Andrew Carleton. The Toronto FC product finished two minutes into first half stoppage time, giving the MLS side the lead after a strong first half from San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski.

After seeing a Jesus Ferreira goal ruled out after review, the MLS side conceded in the 77th minute following a goalkeeping infraction on Sean Melvin. Tigres went down to 10 men moments later on Jorge Cruz’s second yellow card, but the MLS side couldn’t take advantage as they settled for a tie.

Next up for is Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game against Juventus.