MLS Live Scoreboard: D.C. United host Union, Red Bulls face Dynamo, and more

MLS is back in action with four midweek games that could help shape the playoff picture as we head into the final stretch of the season.

D.C. United play host to the Philadelphia Union in a match with big playoff implications in the biggest match of the night.

The Red Bulls welcome the Houston Dynamo to Red Bull Arena in a match where the visitors needs a result if any hope of a playoff appearance is to remain. The San Jose Earthquakes also host FC Dallas, while Toronto FC travels west to take on the Portland Timbers.

Here’s a closer look at the action.

Red Bulls vs. Dynamo – 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

These two teams are going in seemingly opposite directions right now. The Red Bulls enter the game just two points shy of Atlanta United in the Supporters’ Shield race, and taking the full three points would certainly put pressure on an Atlanta side that has to travel to take on the red-hot D.C. United.

Meanwhile, Houston finds themselves sitting in 10th place in the West a full 10 points below the red line. While beating the Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena seems unlikely, the Dynamo desperately need at least a point if they have any hope at a postseason appearance this year. A 7-game winless streak won’t give the Dynamo faithful much hope, though.

D.C. United vs. Union – 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

This match actually has pretty significant Eastern Conference playoff implications. D.C. United lost last week to the Red Bulls, but they’ve won four of their last six and have been steadily climbing the standings in the East since Wayne Rooney joined the club. They sit just six points below the line with a full four games in hand on 6th place Montreal.

Meanwhile the Union have won four of their last five games, good enough to earn them 5th in the East. However, a road loss to D.C. would put lots of pressure on Jim Curtin’s men, as they’ve played two more games than D.C. United, who have a backloaded home schedule after the opening of Audi Field.

Earthquakes vs FC Dallas – 10:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

San Jose has won just three games on the year, but strangely one of those three wins came on the road against FC Dallas back on August 4. The Earthquakes aren’t fighting for a playoff spot, but they may be playing for head coach Mikael Stahre’s job.

FC Dallas currently sit atop the Western Conference, but three points on the road would go a long way with Sporting KC right on their heels. Oscar Pareja’s men are looking to avenge their late-season collapse that forced them to miss out on the playoffs last year, and earning a first round bye would certainly go a long way toward healing those wounds.

Timmbers vs. Toronto FC – 10:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

These two teams may be in different conferences, but this game will have huge implications for the playoff hopes of both sides. Portland have lost four straight, with the lastest loss coming in heartbreaking fashion at home against arch rival Sounders thanks to a Julio Cascante own goal. As things stand right now, the Timbers are on the outside looking into the playoffs.

Toronto got off to an abysmal start in MLS play after making it all the way to the Concacaf Champions League final, but they’re making a late season push to sneak in to the playoffs. The Reds are on a 3-game unbeaten streak, winning two of those games and moving within six points of the red line. Should Toronto earn a result in Portland, they’ll be feeling good with two games in hand against sixth place Montreal.