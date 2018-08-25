MLS Live Scoreboard: Union tied with Revs, Impact battles TFC, and more

Rivalry Week has already produced some intriguing results this week with only one MLS club grabbing all three points.

The action continues on Saturday with five matches taking place throughout North America. Headlining the evening is the Philadelphia Union’s clash with the New England Revolution as both seek to remain in the playoff fight out East.

Also taking place is Minnesota United’s trip to Sporting KC while Toronto FC hosts the Montreal Impact at BMO Field.

Here’s a closer look at all of Saturday’s MLS action:

Union 0, Revolution 0 – halftime

For the second time in two weeks, the Union and Revolution meet in the jam packed Eastern Conference. Four points separate the sides in the standings with Philly sitting above the red line.

Cory Burke has had the best chance for either side so far, missing the left post in the eighth minute. Borek Dockal played Burke in nicely but some good defending by Michael Mancienne put the Jamaican off target.

Auston Trusty was given space for a shot in the 36th-minute which the centerback just missed the bottom-right corner.

Juan Agudelo and Diego Fagundez have been limited by the young Union backline.

Toronto FC vs. Impact – 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Both Toronto FC and Montreal will be seeking victories on Saturday as they continue their push for a playoff spot in the East.

TFC sits nine points out of the Impact for sixth place and face them one more time this season. Greg Vanney’s side has not won in three straight but will look towards leading-scorer Sebastian Giovinco to lead a resurgence.

The Impact are unbeaten in three straight and used a late winner from Daniel Lovitz last weekend to down Chicago 2-1. Playmaker Ignacio Piatti also bagged his 12th goal of the season and will seek to tear through a struggling Toronto defense.

Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United – 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sporting KC is clicking at the right time and will look for their fourth consecutive win on Saturday evening.

Peter Vermes’ side has captured three straight wins, outscoring their opponents 6-0 in that span. Diego Rubio’s brace a week ago helped KC roll past Portland 3-0 at home while Johnny Russell also got on the scoresheet.

On the outside looking in, the Loons are eight points out of the final playoff spot and need to get some momentum going. Winless in their last four matches, Adrian Heath’s side will look to playmaking forward Darwin Quintero to add to his 17 points already this season.

Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake – 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Real Salt Lake will be heavy favorites to claim all three points in Colorado on Saturday as they try to hang onto a place above the red line out West.

Mike Petke’s side handed the struggling Dynamo a 2-1 defeat last weekend, with Albert Rusnak netting a late brace. The Slovakian midfielder has seven goals this season and is coming into form of late.

Colorado remains a long distance away from the playoff places, and are coming off a 2-0 loss to LAFC. The only positive for Anthony Hudson’s team is the impressive play of acquisition Kellyn Acosta.

The midfielder continues to be a creative player despite the Rapids attacking struggles.

Earthquakes vs. Whitecaps – 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

In Saturday’s after hours special, the Vancouver Whitecaps travel to San Jose seeking a strong performance against the league’s bottom dwellers.

Carl Robinson’s sit three points back of sixth place and have taken points in their last four matches. Kendall Waston’s brace a week ago vs. New York was not enough to claim a win after Vancouver conceded an equalizer late.

As for San Jose, they grabbed a point against the defending MLS champs but still are a struggling group to say the least.

Swedish international Magnus Eriksson is a talented player to watch while Chris Wondolowski continues to press towards the league’s all-time scoring record.