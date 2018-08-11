MLS Saturday Scoreboard: Sporting KC, LAFC square off in West, Union, Revs fight for East playoff spots

Week 24 in Major League Soccer starts with eight games over the span of six hours.

Seven of the eight contain playoff implication and the other is San Jose-Colorado.

Saturday’s action begins in Columbus and New England and it ends with a quartet of late-night games in the Western Conference, with Portland and Vancouver closing out the eight-game slate.

Stay tuned all night as we update this post with the latest scores and analysis from across MLS.

Houston Dynamo at Columbus Crew (7:30 p.m. ET)

Houston exhausted itself in Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup semifinal win over LAFC and it won’t be able to use its depth with three players serving red-card suspensions.

With the Dynamo going through squad selection difficulties, Columbus should be able to take the three points from the contest.

Justin Meram should play some role for the Crew in his return to the club after being traded back from Orlando City.

Philadelphia Union at New England Revolution (7:30 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia could climb as high as fifth place, and it would at least reach sixth place with a victory over New England.

However, the Union will be dealing with tired legs, just like the Dynamo, after an Open Cup semifinal on Wednesday that followed a cross-country trip to Portland.

The Revs are in as close to a must-win scenario as you could imagine on Saturday, as they’re teetering on the edge of the red line with 29 points.

New York Red Bulls at Chicago Fire (8:30 p.m. ET)

The New York Red Bulls can make up ground on Atlanta United with a road win at Toyota Park against a reeling Chicago Fire squad.

The Red Bulls are one of four teams in MLS with five or more road victories, while the Fire are one of three squads with a home record under .500.

San Jose Earthquakes at Colorado Rapids (9 p.m. ET)

It’s easy to mock this matchup on paper because of San Jose and Colorado’s spots in the Western Conference standings.

If you dig a bit deeper, the Earthquakes and Rapids enter Dick’s Sporting Goods Park off strong performances in Week 23, which could make this a sneakily exciting affair.

Montreal Impact at Real Salt Lake (10 p.m. ET)

The fifth-place team in the East visits the sixth-place team in the West in a vital contest for both sides.

Montreal enters Saturday tied with the Revs and two points ahead of the Union, while Real Salt Lake holds a four-point advantage on Vancouver in the race for the red line in the West.

The Claret and Cobalt are 9-1-2 at home and the Impact are 2-9-1 on the road.

Sporting Kansas City at LAFC (10:30 p.m. ET)

The best match of the night could alter the West playoff standings, as third-place Sporting Kansas City leads fifth-place LAFC by two points.

LAFC needs a strong performance after Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup loss to Houston, and it is looking to keep an undefeated home mark of 5-0-5.

Sporting KC fixed its defensive issues with a clean sheet and help from Houston’s lack of discipline in Week 23. Another impressive showing from the defense will help us believe Peter Vermes’ side worked through its defensive issues.

Minnesota United at LA Galaxy (10:30 p.m. ET)

Two of the league’s top in-form attackers and a pair of MLS’ shakiest defenses combine at StubHub Center.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Darwin Quintero scoring at will, expect the clash between the LA Galaxy and Minnesota United to be an electric, high-scoring affair.

Vancouver Whitecaps at Portland Timbers (11 p.m. ET)

Portland comes into Saturday on a 15-game unbeaten streak, and with the Providence Park faithful behind it, another win or tie is expected against the rival Whitecaps.

The up and down season for Carl Robinson’s team continued in Week 23 with a surprising draw at New York City FC, but the potential to steal points from Portland is dampened with Alphonso Davies out of the match.