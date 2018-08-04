MLS Saturday Scoreboard: TFC grabs late draw in Atlanta, Revs, Orlando involved in thriller, and more

Major League Soccer’s Week 23 slate got off to a fast start with a clash of Eastern Conference titans squaring off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United and Toronto FC played to a 2-2 draw that kept the Reds five points back of sixth place for the time being, while the Five Stripes dropped an important two points in the Supporters’ Shield race on home turf.

The other nine contests in the United States and Canada on Saturday night boast intriguing matchups, some of which could shift the balance of the playoff picture in each conference.

Keep it here all night as the SBI staff updates the goings on in every game across MLS.

Toronto FC 2, Atlanta United 2 (Final)

Josef Martinez inched closer to the MLS single-season scoring record with a second-half brace for Atlanta United, but the Venezuelan’s scoring exploits wasn’t the main story coming out of Saturday’s opener.

Tosaint Ricketts equalized in the 91st minute for the Reds on a brilliant team move started by Sebastian Giovinco, who netted the opener in the contest, in the middle of the park.

After a long VAR check, the goal counted, as Ricketts remained onside as he received the final assist from Jonathan Osorio.

Drama ensued after the final whistle, as Chris Mavinga made contact to the face of Leandro Gonzalez Pirez.

Mavinga was given a red card for his actions, which puts TFC down a key player entering Week 24’s clash with New York City FC.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Josef Martinez scored two goals to move within a goal of tying the MLS season record. Alex Bono deserved consideration as well for his handful of big saves to keep TFC in position to grab a late draw.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Sebastian Giovinco’s beautiful pass sparked the sequence that led to Toisant Ricketts late equalizer for TFC.

MATCH TO FORGET: Chris Mavinga had his hands full all day, but made an already tough day even worse by drawing a post-match red card that will cost him at least one match.

Montreal Impact 1, D.C. United 1 (Second Half)

It took five minutes for Montreal to get on the scoresheet.

Kofi Opare redirected a cross from Ignacio Piatti to Matteo Mancosu, who took advantage of the opportunity to score his third goal of the season.

Yamil Asad produced the equalizer for the Black and Red in the 70th minute. Luciano Acosta sent a cross into the six-yard box and Asad rushed over to connect with it for his ninth goal of the campaign.

Revolution 3, Orlando City 2 (Second Half)

New England jumped on Orlando City early, as a poorly defended throw-in led to Juan Agudelo’s headed goal in the seventh minutes.

The defensive miscues continued for the Lions in the 19th minute, as awful play building out of the back led to Cristian Penilla picking up a turnover and beating Earl Edwards Jr.

Dom Dwyer pulled back a goal for the hosts late in the first half, as he knocked Tony Rocha’s assist into the roof of the net.

Amro Tarek tied the contest in the 71st minute, when he popped open on a free kick and headed Yoshi Yotun’s service off the bar and Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner before going in.

Substitute Teal Bunbury put the Revs back ahead in the 75th minute, as he rolled a shot through Edwards’ legs after receiving a nice pass from Agudelo.

Earthquakes 2, FC Dallas 1 (Second Half)

Vako handed the visiting Earthquakes an early advantage in the 19th minute, as he skirted around Jesse Gonzalez on a counter and finished into the back of the net.

However, San Jose’s lead didn’t last long, as Roland Lamah leveled the contest four minute later. The midfielder tapped in Michael Barrios’ cross from close range past Andrew Tarbell.

Jahmir Hyka put the Quakes back ahead in the 47th minute, when he pulled down the ball with a nice touch on the right side of the penalty area and slotted a shot into the bottom-right corner.

Minnesota United 1, Sounders 0 (Second Half)

Darwin Quintero continued his scoring tear for Minnesota United in the 19th minute, as he produced a tidy turn on the right side of the penalty area before beating Stefan Frei.

The goal gave Quintero 10 tallies for the season, and it was his fourth strike in his last five games.

New York City FC 2, Whitecaps 1 (Second Half)

The Whitecaps opened the scoring when they caught NYCFC on the counterattack, with Nicolas Mezquida dribbling the length of the field before blasting a shot past Sean Johnson in the 23rd minute.

Jesus Medina equalized for NYCFC in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, collecting a pass from Anton Tinnerholm, switching the ball from his right foot and sliding a low shot past Stefan Marinovic for his fourth goal in five matches.

NYCFC took the lead just 50 seconds into the second half, with Jo Inge Berget’s hold-up play in the penalty area producing a pass to Valentin Castellanos, and the NYCFC newcomer scored on his debut.

Rapids 0, Galaxy 0 (First Half)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s absence due to the suspension from missing the MLS All-Star Game dampens the excitement for the clash at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

LA Galaxy won both of their meetings with Colorado a year ago, and they are looking to extend their unbeaten run in MLS to nine games.

Dynamo 0, Sporting KC 0 (First Half)

For the third time since June 23, Sporting Kansas City and Houston Dynamo line up across from each other.

Sporting KC won the league match back in June, but the Dynamo got the best of Peter Vermes’ men in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

Real Salt Lake vs. Fire (10 p.m. ET)

Chicago enters Rio Tinto Stadium in desperate need of a positive result, as it’s currently on a five-game winning streak, but with the Open Cup semifinals ahead on Wednesday, it could shift its focus in that direction.

Real Salt Lake haven’t won since July 7, but it’s been able to pick up a point in each of its last two games.

Timbers vs. Union (11 p.m. ET)

With bigger fish to fry in the coming weeks between Open Cup and league game against their direct competition, the Philadelphia Union could produce a weakened squad at Providence Park.

However, Portland won’t be at full strength either, as Samuel Armenteros is banged up and Sebastian Blanco is suspended.