MLS Ticker: Ambrose out for Atlanta, Fire part way with Ramos, and more

Atlanta United will be without one of their defenders for a extended period of time.

Defender Mikey Ambrose will be out an estimated 3-4 months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus, the club announced. Ambrose was injured with Atlanta’s USL team on July 25 and has made nine MLS appearances this season.

With starter Greg Garza also out, Chris McCann is expected to be the replacement at left-back. 16-year-old George Bello is another option after appearing on the bench in Saturday’s 2-2 draw vs. Toronto FC.

Ambrose registered two assists in his eight starts this season with the Five Stripes. Atlanta is back in action on Aug. 19 when they host the Columbus Crew at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Chicago Fire mutually parts with defender Rafael Ramos

The Chicago Fire have let one of their offseason acquisitions go on Monday.

Chicago has mutually parted ways with defender Rafael Ramos, who they acquired in an offseason trade with Orlando City. The 23-year-old Brazilian immediately found a new club, signing for Dutch side FC Twente.

Ramos made only five appearances this season for the Fire, who have struggled for consistency on the back-end. The defender’s youth career saw stops at Sporting CP and Benfica before making his MLS debut with Orlando in 2015.

He made 39 appearances for the Lions in his three MLS seasons, before being sent to Chicago.

The Fire are next in action on Wednesday as they face the Philadelphia Union in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.

Red Bulls’ Tommy Redding out for season with shoulder injury

The New York Red Bulls have placed a young defender on season-ending injury reserve.

Tommy Redding’s season is finished after he underwent a successful surgery to reconstruct his left shoulder, the team announced Sunday. Redding only made on appearance for the Red Bulls this season, playing the entire 90 minutes against his former team Orlando City in March.

After 38 league appearances over the last three seasons with the Lions, Redding was seeking a starting role with New York but unfortunately won’t be apart of the remainder of the 2018 campaign.

New York is next in action on Aug. 11 away at the Chicago Fire.