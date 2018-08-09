MLS Ticker: Melano returns to Timbers, NYCFC signs midfielder, and more

Lucas Melano has returned to the Portland Timbers, following the conclusion of his loan with Argentina club Estudiantes.

The 25-year-old spent the last two seasons in his native Argentina on-loan, but is back with the Western Conference club the team announced on Thursday. Melano made 44 appearances for the Timbers since joining in 2015, helping Portland lift the MLS Cup that season.

“Lucas’ return gives us another quality attacking option and provides even greater competition within our group,” Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese said. “He is a high-quality player who won a championship with this club and is familiar with the surroundings here, and we look forwarding to welcoming him back to the group.”

In his two seasons abroad, Melano made 35 league appearances for both Atletico Belgrano and Estudiantes, scoring three goals. He also scored twice in the 2018 Copa Libertadores campaign.

NYCFC signs Daniel Bedoya from PDL affiliate

New York City FC have added depth to their midfield, signing Daniel Bedoya from their PDL affiliate Long Island on Thursday.

Bedoya joins after training with the first-team since impressing NYCFC’s coaching staff during a midweek scrimmage. The 24-year-old started out with the New York Red Bulls Academy and featured for NYRB II from 2015-17.

In his 21 appearances with Long Island, Bedoya notched four goals and registered three assists. A Queens native, will now aim for a spot in Domenec Torrent’s starting XI.

“It’s awesome that I’m in the city that I was raised in,” Bedoya said. “I came from Colombia when I was eight and have been in Queens ever since. Playing for the first team of my city, it’s just a great opportunity for me and I’m very excited.”

Whitecaps mutually part ways with midfielder Bernie Ibini

The Vancouver Whitecaps made a roster move on Thursday mutually parting ways with midfielder Bernie Ibini, the club announced.

Ibini, 25, signed with UAE Pro League side Emirates Club following the termination of his MLS contract. He joined the Whitecaps from Belgian side Club Brugge in May 2017, and would later make 26 appearances for the club. In his time in MLS, Ibini scored one goal and added three assists.

“Bernie has been a solid professional during his time with the club and we are thankful for his contributions,” Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson said. “Bernie is a fantastic competitor and we wish him all the best with Emirates Club.”

The Whitecaps are back in action on Aug. 11 at Portland.