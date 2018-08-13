Monday Kickoff: Barca linked with Pogba, Real Madrid after Werner and more

While one Spanish giant reportedly purses a midfield star, another is being linked with a new goalscorer.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu would not confirm or deny reports that Barcelona is pursuing Paul Pogba. (REPORT)

Real Madrid could look to Timo Werner as the club reportedly pursues a new striker. (REPORT)

Diego Godin is set to sign a new contract that will keep him with Atletico Madrid until 2021. (REPORT)

Patrick Vieira says it is likely that Mario Balotelli leaves Nice. (REPORT)

Tiemoue Bakayoko has reportedly undergone his AC Milan medical ahead of a move away from Chelsea. (REPORT)

Inter Milan is reportedly set to sign Keita Balde. (REPORT)