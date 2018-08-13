SBISoccer.com

Monday Kickoff: Barca linked with Pogba, Real Madrid after Werner and more

Monday Kickoff: Barca linked with Pogba, Real Madrid after Werner and more

Featured

Monday Kickoff: Barca linked with Pogba, Real Madrid after Werner and more

While one Spanish giant reportedly purses a midfield star, another is being linked with a new goalscorer.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu would not confirm or deny reports that Barcelona is pursuing Paul Pogba. (REPORT)

Real Madrid could look to Timo Werner as the club reportedly pursues a new striker. (REPORT)

Diego Godin is set to sign a new contract that will keep him with Atletico Madrid until 2021. (REPORT)

Patrick Vieira says it is likely that Mario Balotelli leaves Nice. (REPORT)

Tiemoue Bakayoko has reportedly undergone his AC Milan medical ahead of a move away from Chelsea. (REPORT)

Inter Milan is reportedly set to sign Keita Balde. (REPORT)

, , , , , , Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home