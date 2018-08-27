Monday Kickoff: Pique says Barcelona would love to have Pogba, Marcelo admits Real Madrid misses Ronaldo, and more

Asked about a possible move for Paul Pogba to Barcelona, Gerard Pique was all for the idea. (REPORT)

After the opening weekend of La Liga, Real Madrid defender, Marcelo, admits the team misses “best in the world” Ronaldo. (REPORT)

Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min looks to become exempt from military service by winning the Asian Games with South Korea. South Korea moved onto the semifinals with a 4-3 win over Uzbekistan in extra time. (REPORT)

After crowd violence delayed a Europa League match between Lyon and Besiktas, UEFA handed out suspended European bans to both teams. (REPORT)

Arsenal is set to sign a new sponsorship deal with Adidas to begin in the 2019/20 season. (REPORT)

After hosting Barcelona on opening weekend, Real Valladolid are facing disciplinary action over their playing surface at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla. (REPORT)

Weekend Rewind

A recap of American players playing abroad over the weekend. (READ)

Sporting Kansas City top off a perfect August with four clean sheet victories. (READ)

Josh Sargent started for Werder Bremen U23s and registers a goal in 2-0 win. (READ)

A brace for Sebastian Giovinco helped lead Toronto FC to big win over Montreal. (READ)

Lynden Gooch registered third assist in as many games in English third tier. (READ)