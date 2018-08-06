Monday Kickoff: Pogba linked with move, Willian looks to stay at Chelsea and more

While one top midfielder is being linked with a move away from the Premier League, a star winger looks set to stay with his current club.

Paul Pogba is reportedly hoping for a move to either Barcelona or Juventus. (REPORT)

Willian says that Barcelona made an official offer to sign him, but the Chelsea winger is happy to stay with his current club. (REPORT)

Thibaut Courtois has reportedly told Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri that he wishes to leave the club. (REPORT)

Standard Liege has reportedly turned down Napoli’s bid for Guillermo Ochoa. (REPORT)

Everton has reportedly agreed to a deal for Yerry Mina. (REPORT)

AC Milan is reportedly closing in on a deal for Brazilian midfielder Bernard. (REPORT)

Leicester City has signed Rachid Ghezzal from Monaco. (REPORT)

Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda has signed with Melbourne Victory. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

Timothy Weah provided a goal in PSG’s 4-0 French Supercup win over Monaco. (READ)

Antonee Robinson registered an assist in his Wigan debut. (READ)

Lynden Gooch scored a late winner for Sunderland in the team’s first league match. (READ)

D.C. United is reportedly exploring the possibility of re-signing Bill Hamid. (READ)

Gianluca Busio impressed in his first start for Sporting KC. (READ)

Emmanuel Sabbi scored a goal for Hobro. (READ)