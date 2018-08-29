Projecting the USMNT roster for the September friendlies against Brazil, Mexico

The U.S. Men’s National Team face the first two of six major tests this fall on September 7 and 11 when they take on Brazil and Mexico, respectively.
The friendly against Brazil at MetLife Stadium officially kicks off a new World Cup cycle, but some remnants of the failure to qualify for Russia will still be around.
With no head coach in place under new general manager Earnie Stewart, Dave Sarachan is set to take charge of the squad on an interim basis yet again.
Young players should once again headline the 23-man roster for the September clashes, as chemistry starts to build on the international stage ahead of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.
While the demand for youth is fan base’s the top priority, there will be a few veterans included on the roster to help ease the transition to the next generation of stars and provide some experience on the field against two competitive opponents.
It must be noted that Sarachan could call more than 23 players into the squad to get a look at them, but we opted for the traditional 23-man roster for our projection.
Below is our look at who should receive call-ups for the upcoming September friendlies.
Goalkeepers (3)
Brad Guzan, Zack Steffen, Alex Bono
Once considered the deepest position on the depth chart, goalkeeper is suddenly a concern beneath Zack Steffen.
The Columbus Crew netminder, who is receiving interest from abroad, is the USMNT’s No. 1 goalkeeper at the moment, and he has a chance to further lock down the position this fall.
Brad Guzan comes along to help Steffen through camp and potentially start one of the two clashes, while Alex Bono serves as the third goalkeeper in camp.
The dynamic of the position could change in a few months if one of Bill Hamid, Ethan Horvath or Jesse Gonzalez reverse their form, but right now they’re all looking up at Steffen.
Missed Cut: Jesse Gonzalez, Bill Hamid, Ethan Horvath
Defenders (8)
DeAndre Yedlin, John Brooks, Matt Miazga, Antonee Robinson, Aaron Long, Erik Palmer-Brown, Eric Lichaj, Reggie Cannon
DeAndre Yedlin and John Brooks should be two of the first names written on the roster sheet by Sarachan and the new manager.
Now at the 50-appearance mark, Yedlin is the experienced leader of the young USMNT. A few up-and-coming stars of the squad have pointed to their relationship with Yedlin in recent months, which makes him a candidate to captain the side sooner rather than later.
Brooks will be the anchor of the USMNT defense, but now he needs to find a consistent partner.
With Geoff Cameron still hunting for a new club and Tim Ream on the shelf with an injury, the spotlight shifts to Matt Miazga, who is on loan at Nantes.
Erik Palmer-Brown is confirmed to join the camp, per NAC Breda, while New York Red Bulls head coach Chris Armas hinted at a potential call-up for Aaron Long, who is one of the best defenders in MLS this season.
Another loanee, Antonee Robinson, who is at Wigan Athletic, continues his line of call-ups, while Eric Lichaj provides experience at full back.
The one name to watch in this group is FC Dallas’ Reggie Cannon, who has arguably been the best player at right back in MLS.
Missed Cut: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tim Ream, Jorge Villafana, Tim Parker
Midfielders (8)
Michael Bradley, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah, Romain Gall, Alejandro Bedoya, Jonathan Amon
Michael Bradley and Alejandro Bedoya are the two veteran holdovers in this squad and they’re included for a handful of reasons.
Whether you like him or not, Bradley still has plenty to offer the USMNT, and he’ll be a vital asset to help bring along the young core of defensive midfielders.
Bedoya, who is in the middle of one of the best seasons in his career, provides the same element and would be a good closer for both matches in a holding position or on the wing.
Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah are the headliners of the next generation, and there’s a good chance all four start together in at least one of the September games.
Romain Gall, now at Sweden’s top club Malmo, has been electric in the Allsvenskan, including a brace over the weekend for Malmo, while Jonathan Amon’s had a similar impact at Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga.
Gall and Amon are worth taking a look at in club, and if they impress enough, they could get late cameos in both matches.
Missed Cut: Wil Trapp, Julian Green, Keaton Parks, Lynden Gooch, Cristian Roldan
Forwards (4)
Jozy Altidore, Gyasi Zardes, Andrija Novakovich, Bobby Wood
The absence of Josh Sargent on this list allows him to work on breaking into Werder Bremen’s first team during the international break.
Jozy Altidore deserves a call-up to play against two tough defenses, where his hold-up play will benefit the speedy wingers the USMNT is expected to trot out on the field.
Gyasi Zardes is in the form of his career, and he has plenty of familiarity with Sarachan from their days at the LA Galaxy.
Novakovich continues to impress in front of goal in the Netherlands, and he’s a solid option to come off the bench or start in either match.
Missed Cut: Josh Sargent, Dom Dwyer, Rubio Rubin
Jozy is still the best forward the USA has. He is young enough that he will still be in the picture in 2022. Still, I wish he weren’t so injury prone (which may make that 2022 presence questionable.) Can younger guys step up and take his role, I hope so, but it has not happened yet.
Bradley is a bit older than Jozy and he was never that guy with quick feet who could dribble in tight spaces. But he does read the game well, works tirelessly to help teammates and is capable of pulling of some incredible plays. The younger guys are quicker, but so far, I think they still have a tendency to disappear for stretches, something that can hurt the defense or leave teammates stranded. I hope they will mature into players with more consistency. Bradley, I think, is pretty resilient and relatively injury free, of course, age is an undefeated foe.
Guzan, well he is not as athletic as some of the younger guys and he makes some mental errors, so I think is time with the nats is very limited.
Bedoya, I have never been a big fan of. He is solid and seems to have gained his footing with the Union, but I do not think he is the kind of leader either actual of by example that is needed.
Cameron is not getting time at Stoke and he is past his due date.
Ream is a player I like, but his speed has always been a question and he still makes an ocassional error, likely too old to be useful in 2022.
Yedlin is still fast and his defending has improved. Going forward, being fast is not enough, though, he must make crosses or combinations that are more dangerous.
These are friendlies no need to bring any player who is likely to not be apart of the next WC cycle. Bradley, Altidore, Bedoya if called will all be taking valuable minutes away from a younger player who need the minutes more.
—
As far a ‘veteran leadership’ goes I really don’t want the younger generation learning from the Bradley/Altidore/Howard generation on things like leadership. These older players caused a rift in the locker room not just between themselves and the previous manager but also with their own fellow players and countrymen who happen to be born outside of our borders due to their fathers serving our country in the Armed Forces in Germany. I don’t need to rehash all the comments made by this group we all know.
—
They should not be rewarded with further caps for their actions and previous ‘leadership’.
a list without Fabian Johnson? not even mentioned in missed the cut. was that an oversight???
I have no issues with Jozy or Bradley and I think it’s silly to complain and act surprised.
also, Acosta has to be back in this team. Especially for the US-based games. i need him, Adams, and Weston to play together again.
Hope you’re dead wrong on Bradley and Jozy and Bedoya. We need to move forward, not give more minutes to those that could never do it before. Have you see Bradley play lately? OMG
Agreed, ‘veteran leadership’ in what exactly…. How to NOT qualify and get outplayed by a semi pro TnT team.
I like veteran leadership in camps, so bringing them to the 23 is fine with me. Playing time is a different story, you have to prove that you deserve that.
Bedoya > Bradley for camp. His highs aren’t as good, but he is a professional. He does all of the dirty work and brings the blue collar attitude that some of our young players need to see.
Just say no to Guzan. His best days are way behind him and his distribution is horrific, always immediately giving the. All back to the opposition.
yeah his distribution is awful. always has been, too.
Jozy Altidore or Gyasi Zardes DROP FOR:
JULIAN GREEN (clutch scorer)
–
(www.youtube.com/watch?v=piw48lZhsDA)
or
(www.youtube.com/watch?v=k7y8wLDOQlU)
–
Michael Bradley (not even playing well for TFC) DROPS FOR:
WIL TRAPP (current Captain)
–
Alejandro Bedoya DROPS FOR:
CHRISTIAN ROLDAN
–
Any two of these three will work:
John Brooks, Matt Miazga or Cameron Carter-Vickers (even tho he has a new club)
–
Please USMNT and Dave Sarachan…….NO MICHAEL BRADLEY, Clint Dempsey, Alejandro Bedoya, Graham Zusi (he’s playing very well tho!!!!), Matt Besler, Omar Gonzalez, Damarcus Bealsey, Tim Howard…….THAT WAVE IS OVER. “OUT WITH THE OLD IN WITH THE NEW”.
Dempsey is retired now, so you’re in the clear.
I think the way the USMNT fans have treated Bradley and Jozy over the past 10 months (and certainly the past 3-4 months) has been pretty sad. I was at an Orlando game in July, and it was ridiculous what was being shouted at them. Time to move on.
Having said that, I see value in bringing Jozy in; he and Wood are still are top forwards, whether we like it or not. But in the midfield, McKinnie and Adams, who essentially play the same position as Bradley, are on the same level as him (or are close to getting there). So if playing one of those guys doesn’t result in a significant drop off in play, I just don’t see wasting minutes on Bradley. Besides, TFC would rather him stay focused on their playoff push.
The rest of the roster looks fine to me, but I would certainly want Steffen to start over Guzan, who should fill the role of the mentor from here on out.
Down right disgusting how Jozy and Bradley have been treated. Shameful.
True, but it was downright shameful the way they played those final qualifying matches. To not treat them as human beings is shameful. But from a soccer standpoint, it makes no sense to bring them back into the fold.
100% agree on fan treatment of Jozy and Bradley. however, Adams and Weston can certainly play a similar role, but they are also both incredibly effective getting forward. having Bradley and Bedoya has pure #6 options (or Trapp) allows Adams and Weston to get forward. we already know they’ll have plenty of energy to get back and help on defense as needed.
Trust me half my family is Brazilian, the way US fans have treated Bradley and Altidore is tame compared to what would have happened to them if this was to happen in Brazil.
—
Seriously, were calling it ‘sad’ because fans have booed at them in MLS and ranted about them on blogs. Please, the average American doesn’t even know who these guys are. In any soccer nation if the same thing had happened they’d be shamed for life anywhere in public they ever went, even family members would be hostile to them and embarrassed for the family.
—
We are such a bunch of effeminate sissies these days in this country. All of us need to grow a pair.
JD: Perhaps Brazilian fans are delusional for thinking they should win every WC and slightly unhinged and their reaction when reality comes crashing down…? I don’t think we need to worry about how other countries treat their plans are people.
You weren’t in the stands when I heard some pretty vile stuff yelled at them at the game I attended in Orlando. Do I hold them partially responsible for missing WC2018? Of course. Did they play like crap during a lot of the WC qualifiers? For sure. That doesn’t mean I should treat them as less than human…
I partially understand the idea of calling up Jozy and Bradley, considering the competition and giving the youngsters a leader, so to speak. Bedoya doesn’t need to be called up ever again. Zardes is still Zardes, meaning his touch is useless even in the best of games. And he offers no leadership qualities like the others. I still really don’t care to see any of them on this list. I understand the desire to give them a supposed leader; but, throwing them in the deep end isn’t the worst thing, and especially in friendlies. Additionally, because these are friendlies, there’s nothing riding on them so we don’t need to “take our best available.” The other younger players weren’t there to massively f*&% up late 2017, while Bradley, Jozy, and Bedoya were. Not to “punish them,” so to speak, but why do they reserve this right to pull on the shirt after that, and especially when the goal is to move forward and march towards actually qualifying in 2022?
Jozy’s too good to let go of. I wish he wasn’t, but he brings a level of physicality, speed, skill, and experience that none of the others really have. At some point you’d like to see one of the younger guys take that leap past him because he’s only so good but unless he drops off a lot I don’t see any way Jozy is off the squad in the next four years even if not as a starter.
Michael Bradley I could take or leave at this point. He brings some things, particularly with his longball passing, but there’s a lot of faster, more athletic, more technical CM’s in the pool around him now.
Call me the oddball, but I haven’t been as impressed with Yedlin since he moved to England. He’s a better pure defender and seems more careful…but the raw edge of unpredictability that made him so dangerous seems to be gone.
