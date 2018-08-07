Report: Blackburn Rovers make offer for Wil Trapp

The Columbus Crew have been no strangers to receiving offers from English clubs this summer as the club reportedly turned down a Bristol City approach for goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Now, it appears another English club is chasing the Crew’s captain.

The Athletic reported Tuesday that Blackburn Rovers has made a $1.25 million offer to the Crew in an effort to sign midfielder Wil Trapp. The report states that the offer is nowhere near the Crew’s valuation, which sits somewhere closer to $3 million.

“There was an offer made and we’ll consider offers,” said Crew head coach Gregg Berhalter. “But we have a certain valuation for our players, and if those valuations are not met, there’s not going to be an agreement.”

A potential move to England would be aided by Trapp’s ability to qualify for a work permit thanks to his Greek citizenship. The midfielder has spent his entire career in MLS after signing as a Homegrown in 2012.

Trapp has started 143 of the 146 matches he’s appeared in for the Crew while serving as the club’s captain since the start of the 2017 season. Trapp recently captained the U.S. Men’s National Team during the group’s summer friendlies and January camp and has made six appearances with the senior team.