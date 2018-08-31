Pulisic doubtful for USMNT friendlies against Brazil, Mexico

The U.S. Men’s National Team will be in action this September in friendlies against Brazil and Mexico, but its biggest star may not be available for them.

Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic picked up an injury in last weekend’s 4-1 Bundesliga triumph against RB Leipzig, an injury that could force him to miss the September friendlies.

The injury has forced Pulisic to miss Dortmund’s road match against Hannover on Friday

German outlet Bild is reporting that Pulisic is dealing with muscular problems and that he could miss the USMNT matches on Sept. 7th and 11th.

The attacking midfielder was set to make his 100th Bundesliga appearance on Friday but now will have to wait.

Dave Sarachan has yet to announced his roster for the pair of friendlies, but Sunday seems to be the day when that news will come out.

Pulisic has played in just one USMNT match since the team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, a start in the team’s May win against Bolivia.