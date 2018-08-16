SBISoccer.com

Report: Giovanni Reyna set to join Dortmund academy

Report: Giovanni Reyna set to join Dortmund academy

Americans Abroad

Report: Giovanni Reyna set to join Dortmund academy

Another young American star looks set to join Borussia Dortmund.

Goal USA reported Thursday that U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team star Giovanni Reyna is set to join the German club once he turns 16 in November. Reyna, the son of U.S. Men’s National Team great and current NYCFC Sporting Director Claudio, is free to join Europe at such a young age due to his possession of a Portuguese passport.

A standout on the youth national team level, Reyna has also shined as part of NYCFC’s academy. The 15-year-old midfielder helped lead NYCFC to the U-18/U-19 Development Academy championship in July.

Claudio Reyna also began his professional career in Germany, where he joined Bayer Leverkusen in 1994.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home