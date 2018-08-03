SBISoccer.com

Report: Justin Meram rejoins Crew from Orlando City

Major League Soccer

Justin Meram is heading back to the Columbus Crew after weeks of speculation.

The 29-year-old has been traded back to Columbus from Orlando City for $750,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and a 2019 international slot, MLS Soccer reported.

Meram joined the Lions from the Crew in January for $1,050,000 in combined Targeted Allocation Money and General Allocation Money but has found it tough in Florida.

He scored only one goal and added three assists in 17 matches this season, and was not in the 18-man squad in the last five matches in all competitions.

In his last two seasons with Columbus, Meram totaled 18 goals and registered 20 assists in 64 matches. After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Crew, Meram asked for a trade and ended up heading to Orlando.

He was given a three-day leave of absence earlier in June for “personal reasons”, but failed to make an impact with new Orlando City head coach James O’Connor.

Columbus are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference with 36 points while Orlando are in ninth with 22. Their next matchup will take place on Oct. 21 in each side’s penultimate match of the season.

