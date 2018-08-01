SBISoccer.com

Report: Matt Miazga set for loan move to Nantes

Americans Abroad

U.S. Men’s National Team defender Matt Miazga is reportedly on his way to France, although not to where reports initially indicated he may go.

ESPN reported Wednesday that the 23-year-old Chelsea defender is on his way to Ligue 1 side Nantes for a season long loan. Nantes finished in 9th place in the Ligue 1 table last season and was previously home to Alejandro Bedoya from 2013-16

Miazga had previously been linked with Ligue 1 side Caen, who finished just above relegation at 16th place in the League 1 table. ESPN reports it was Miazga’s decision to join Nantes over Caen.

Miazga has made only two appearances for Chelsea since joining the EPL side in January 2016. The defender spent the last two seasons on loan with Vitesse in the Eredivisie, where he helped the Dutch side win their first ever major trophy in the the 2017 KNVB Cup.

