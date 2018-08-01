SBISoccer.com

Report: Tim Howard to join Turner's Champions League coverage

Report: Tim Howard to join Turner's Champions League coverage

International Soccer

Report: Tim Howard to join Turner's Champions League coverage

Former U.S. Men’s National Team and current Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard will join Turner Sports’ coverage of the UEFA Champions League, the New York Post reports.

As an active player on the Colorado Rapids, the 39-year-old Howard will not be available to work all broadcasts. Howard previously covered the English Premier League games for NBC Sports Network while he was an active player on Everton.

Turner recently outbid previous rights holder Fox Sports for Champions League coverage and will air most of the games on its new B/R Live over-the-top streaming service this fall.

Joining Howard in studio will be Fox Sports’ Kate Abdo and former NBA player Steve Nash, who is a part owner of MLS’ Vancouver Whitecaps and Spanish club Mallorca.

Fox’s Stu Holden is also reportedly in talks to join the coverage.

, , International Soccer, UEFA Champions League

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home