Report: Werder Bremen, Rayo Vallecano interested in Geoff Cameron

A move away from Stoke City has been a possibility for Geoff Cameron since the team’s relegation, and it appears that move could be getting closer.

According to the Telegraph, Cameron is one of four senior players that manager Gary Rowett has ruled is free to leave the club. The report added that Cameron has drawn interest from Werder Bremen and Rayo Vallecano.

Werder Bremen, home of Josh Sargent and Aron Johannsson, is set for a DFB-Pokal match against Wormatia before opening the Bundesliga campaign on Aug. 25. Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, starts La Liga play this Sunday.

Cameron made 21 total appearances for the club each of the past two seasons and has played a total of 186 matches since joining the club in 2012.