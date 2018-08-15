Report: Will Vint leaves Manchester United due to visa issues

16-year-old U.S. midfielder Will Vint is on his way out of Manchester United.

After impressing on trial last season with the Red Devils U-18’s, Vint was aiming for a place with the team once again in 2018. However, problems obtaining a visa has forced Vint to leave the U.K., ESPN announced.

ESPN reported that United will keep tabs on the midfielder for a possible return to Old Trafford. Vint had trials at both Fulham and Everton before joining Man United last season, and had previously played for Real Colorado as part of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy.

He was in Austria this past July with the U-18’s and U-23’s for a preseason training camps.

Vint is now set to return to the U.S. where he is expected to have trials with Atlanta United, Philadelphia Union, and Sporting Kansas City of MLS.