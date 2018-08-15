SBISoccer.com

Report: Will Vint leaves Manchester United due to visa issues

Report: Will Vint leaves Manchester United due to visa issues

Americans Abroad

Report: Will Vint leaves Manchester United due to visa issues

16-year-old U.S. midfielder Will Vint is on his way out of Manchester United.

After impressing on trial last season with the Red Devils U-18’s, Vint was aiming for a place with the team once again in 2018. However, problems obtaining a visa has forced Vint to leave the U.K., ESPN announced.

ESPN reported that United will keep tabs on the midfielder for a possible return to Old Trafford. Vint had trials at both Fulham and Everton before joining Man United last season, and had previously played for Real Colorado as part of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy.

He was in Austria this past July with the U-18’s and U-23’s for a preseason training camps.

Vint is now set to return to the U.S. where he is expected to have trials with Atlanta United, Philadelphia Union, and Sporting Kansas City of MLS.

, , Americans Abroad, European Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home