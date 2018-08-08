Reports: Timbers to reacquire USMNT defender Jorge Villafana

The Portland Timbers will be reacquiring a familiar face with the Secondary Transfer Window coming to a close.

According to MLS Soccer, U.S. Men’s National Team defender Jorge Villafana is set to return to the Timbers from Liga MX side Santos Laguna. The 28-year-old was sold to Santos from Portland following the Timbers 2015 MLS Cup success for under $1 million.

Villafana is set to sign a deal through the 2021 season. Portland is expected to pay the LA Galaxy $175,000 of Targeted Allocation Money and General Allocation Money for the top spot in the Allocation Order to acquire Villafana. It is unsure if the Galaxy will receive anything else in the trade.

The defender began his career in 2007 with Chivas USA in MLS, making 86 appearances and scoring seven goals. While with Santos, Villafana made 53 appearances recently lifting the 2018 Clausura Title.

He also has won 19 caps with the USMNT, most recently being included in the May-June friendlies against Bolivia, Republic of Ireland, and France.

Portland also sent defender Vytas to D.C. United this afternoon, acquiring $50,000 in TAM. The Timbers are next in action on Aug. 11th at Providence Park against the Vancouver Whitecaps.