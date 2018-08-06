SBI MLS Team of the Month: Seattle Sounders

The Seattle Sounders found their spark in July, remaining unbeaten on the month and making themselves a contender in the Western Conference playoff race.

After a rough start to the season and a run of games which saw the reigning MLS Cup runners-up win one of seven, the Sounders are this month’s SBI Team of the Month.

Brian Schmetzer’s side went 4-0-2 in July, giving trouble to teams near the top and bottom of the Supporters’ Shield race. The Sounders recorded wins against the San Jose Earthquakes and the Colorado Rapids while securing four of six points in their matches against Atlanta United and New York City FC.

The Sounders kicked off July with a 2-1 win against the Rapids on the back of a brace by Will Bruin, who has now scored and assisted on five goals this season. The Sounders followed up their victory with back-to-back draws, first against the New England Revolution in Foxborough and then against Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both of these teams have historically been stalwarts at home, making the Sounders’ performances away from home even more impressive.

The Sounders finished off July with three consecutive victories first in a convincing win against the Vancouver Whitecaps, then against a struggling Earthquakes, and, finally, in impressive fashion at home against a tired New York City FC.

Overall, the Sounders recorded three clean sheets in their six-game stretch, outscoring their opponents, 9-3. The Rave Green now sit in 10th place in the Western Conference, but are only five points below the playoff line with a game in hand.

The Seattle Sounders beat out the Los Angeles Galaxy, New York Red Bulls, and Atlanta United for this month’s honors.

