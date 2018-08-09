SBI Question of the Day: What were the best MLS deadline day moves?

The MLS summer transfer window is officially shut, and teams certainly made use of the last few days by making a number of big deals.

Wednesday was when a bulk of the business was done, headlined by the MLS returns of two U.S. Men’s National Team veterans. Jorge Villafana made his return to Portland as the Timbers completed a deal with Santos Laguna while Bill Hamid’s tough spell at FC Midtjylland was paused as the goalkeeper joined D.C. United on a one-and-a-half year loan.

USMNT regulars weren’t the only intriguing pieces to make moves. Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna made a move to the Montreal Impact, a team pushing for the postseason. The surging Seattle Sounders added Bournemouth’s Brad Smith. Sporting KC shored up the defense with the signing of Spanish defender Andreu Fontas while Toronto FC splashed some TAM to sign Argentine forward Lucas Janson.

That also left some room for some big trades within the league itself. The week started with big moves for star strikers as Christian Ramirez joined LAFC via trade while Sporting KC moved to trade for forward Krisztian Nemeth. With Villafana incoming, the Timbers shipped fullback Vytas to D.C. United, while the Impact made a move to add Michael Azira. The Impact weren’t done, though, as the club sent Dominic Oduro to the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for Dominic Oduro.

With the deadline behind us, which moves did you like best? Which incoming player will be the best this season? Which trade impressed you most?

Cast your votes for the beat deadline day moves and share your thoughts in the comments section below: