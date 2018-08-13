The Best of MLS Week 24: Luciano Acosta, Whitecaps, and more

MLS Week 24 is in the books, and what a week it was.

Wayne Rooney stole the show with a fantastic effort at the very end of D.C. United v. Orlando City SC to steal three points for the home side. MLS play-of-the-year, perhaps? The Vancouver Whitecaps finally put an end to the Portland Timbers’ unbeaten streak in a huge road victory.

Here’s a look at the Best of MLS from this past weekend:

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Yes, Rooney’s stunning defensive effort and cross-field assist is the highlight of this game. As good as Rooney was, though, it’s his teammate Luciano Acosta who takes the Player of the Week.

Acosta put D.C. ahead just before the end of the first half, reclaimed the lead after a David Ousted own goal, and perfectly placed the Rooney cross at the death to seal the victory for the Black and Red.

Acosta’s hat trick earned him honors as SBI Player of the Week ahead of Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and Nicolas Lodeiro.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

The Portland Timbers entered the week on a 15-game unbeaten streak. That didn’t intimidate Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps, who marched into Providence Park and ended the Timbers unbeaten streak with a 2-1 victory.

Kei Kamara and Cristian Techera put the Whitecaps up 2-0 on Portland in the first half. Vancouver was able to survive two Valeri penalty kicks—only one of which he converted—to earn the full three points on the road.

Vancouver beat out Sporting KC for SBI’s Team of the Week recognition.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Corey Baird put in a solid, if a bit quiet, shift for Real Salt Lake in their 1-1 draw against the Montreal Impact.

Baird didn’t find himself on the scoresheet, but he did earn a key pass and converted 9/11 passes for the Claret and Cobalt. On the defensive side, he added a tackle, two recoveries, and a clearance.

Baird beat out Chris Mueller to earn this week’s honor.

GOAL OF THE WEEK

It has to be right? Wayne Rooney’s defensive effort and beautiful cross to Acosta will be in the discussion for Goal of the Year come this season’s end.

An honorable mention goes to Tajouri-Shradi’s late winner for NYCFC: