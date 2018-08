This Weekend's Soccer on TV

While it may seem like the summer just started, the new Premier League season begins this weekend with Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United hosting Leicester City in a Friday night clash of former champions.

Also highlighting the kickoff weekend in England is Arsenal and defending champions Manchester City squaring off at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal will play their first competitive match without Arsene Wenger in 22 years as Unai Emery takes charge of the Gunners.

Some other European leagues also begin their new campaigns this weekend. Leagues in France, Portugal, Turkey, and Belgium all get going in earnest on Friday and the Scottish Premiership begins on Saturday.

Here’s the full rundown of televised soccer this weekend, whether its a European league starting anew or something in the Western Hemisphere rolling on with their season.

Friday

english premier league

3 p.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs. Leicester City

ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Olympique Marseille vs. Toulouse

portuguese primeira liga

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Benfica vs. Vitoria Guimaraes

liga mx

8 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs. Veracruz

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs. Necaxa

belgian jupiler league

2:30 p.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs. Kortrijk

turkish super league

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Ankaragucu vs. Galatasaray

german 2. bundeslgia

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Ingolstadt 04 vs. Greuther Furth

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Paderborn vs. Jahn Regensburg

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC St. Pauli vs. Darmstadt 98

ascenso mx

10 p.m. – GolTV – Venados vs. Celaya

usl

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs. Louisville City

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs. Ottawa Fury

Saturday

english premier league

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – AFC Bournemouth vs. Cardiff City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Watford vs. Brighton and Hove Albion

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Everton

mls

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs. Houston Dynamo

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs. New York Red Bulls

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs. Montreal Impact

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

10:30 p;.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Nantes vs. AS Monaco

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angers vs. Nimes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs. Stade Rennes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Dijon

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nive vs. Stade Reims

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Saint-Etienne vs. Guingamp

portuguese primeira liga

4 p.m. – GolTV – FC Porto vs. Chaves

liga mx

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Lobos BUAP vs. Atlas

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Club Leon vs. Queretaro

8 p.m. – Univision – Tigres UANL vs. Toluca

10 p.m, – Univision – Club America vs. Monterrey

international champions cup

3:05 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan

club friendly

8:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Werder Bremen vs. Villarreal

9:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Hannover 96 vs. Athletic Bilbao

9:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Espanyol

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Schalke 04 vs. Fiorentina

11 a.m. – ESPN Deportes – VfB Stuttgart vs. Real Sociedad

scottish premiership

7:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Hearts of Midlothian vs. Celtic

turkish super league

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Fenerbahce vs. Bursaspor

english football league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs. Sheffield United

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Derby County vs. Leeds United

german 2. bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – MSV Duisburg vs. Bochum

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs. Dynamo Dresden

nwsl

3:30 p.m. – Lifetime – Utah Royals vs. Seattle Reign

7 p.m. – NWSLSoccer.com – Sky Blue FC vs. Houston Dash

7:30 p.m. – NWSLSoccer.com – Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns

uruguayan primera division

2 p.m. – GolTV – Cerro vs. Nacional

ecuadorian primera a

7 p.m, – GolTV – Independiente del Valle

usl

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs. Atlanta United 2

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. North Carolina FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oklahoma City Energy vs. Real Monarchs

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis FC vs. Las Vegas Lights

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs. Portland Timbers 2

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tulsa Roughnecks vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Seattle Sounders 2 vs. San Antonio FC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs. Orange County SC

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs. Rio Grande Valley

Sunday

english premier league

8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. West Ham United

8:30 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs. Burnley

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs. Manchester City

mls

4 p.m. – ESPN – Toronto FC vs. New York City FC

8 p.m. – FS1 – D.C. United vs. Orlando City

10 p.m. – FS1 – Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas

spanish super cup

4 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Barcelona vs. Sevilla

dfl supercup

2:30 p.m. – FS2 – Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Olympique Lyonnais vs. SC Amiens

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Bordeaux vs. Strasbourg

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Caen

liga mx

5 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs. Pachuca

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Santos Laguna

9:06 p.m. – Fox Deportes – Club Tijuana vs. Cruz Azul

belgian jupiler league

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – KV Oostende vs. Genk

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Sporting Charleroi vs. Anderlecht

brazilian serie a

3 p.m. – GolTV – Chapecoense vs. Corinthians

6 p.m. – GolTV – Palmeiras vs. Vasco da Gama

turkish super league

12:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Trabzonspor

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Besiktas vs. Akhisar Belediyespor

club friendly

11:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Borussia Dortmund vs. Lazio

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs. Hamburg SV

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs. Heidenheim

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs. Magdeburg

ecuadorian primera a

1 p.m. – GolTV – Deportivo Cuenca vs. Barcelona

fifa u-20 women’s world cup

7:30 a.m. – FS1 – England vs. Mexico

7:30 a.m. – FS2 – Brazil vs. North Korea

10:30 a.m. – FS2 – Netherlands vs. France

10:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Ghana vs. New Zealand

usl

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bethlehem Steel vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

6 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs. Penn FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC II vs. Richmond Kickers