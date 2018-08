This Weekend's Soccer on TV

La Liga kicks off its new campaign, and it’s first in many years without Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be busy with his own debut in a new league.

Ronaldo makes his competitive Juventus debut on Saturday, marking the first time he’s played for a new team since debuting for Real Madrid way back in 2009. He joins a team looking to with Italy’s Serie A for the eighth straight season.

Elsewhere in the soccer world, Spain’s season kicks off with a pair of matches on Friday. Lionel Messi and Barcelona start their campaign on Saturday afternoon while the Ronaldo-free Real Madrid get going on Sunday,

The Premier League aslo rolls on with a London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea to highlight their Saturday slate. Plus, leagues in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, and closer to home have plenty to check out.

Here’s the full rundown of soccer on TV this weekend.

Friday

la liga

2:15 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Girona vs. Real Valladolid

4:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Betis vs. Levante

ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Stade de Reims vs. Olympique Lyonnais

portuguese primeira liga

3:30 p.m. – GolTV – Desportivo Aves vs. Tondela

liga mx

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Veracruz vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Morelia

english football league championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham City vs. Swansea City

ecuadorian primera a

9 p.m. – GolTV – Macara vs. Aucas

fifa u-20 women’s world cup

10 a.m. – FS2 – England vs. Netherlands

1:30 p.m. – FS2 – Germany vs. Japan

Saturday

english premier league

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Cardiff City vs. Newcastle United

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs. Southampton

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Ham United vs. AFC Bournemouth

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Chelsea vs. Arsenal

mls

4 p.m. – ESPN – Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver WHitecaps vs. New York Red Bulls

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs. Chicago Fire

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Toronto FC

La liga

12:15 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Celta Vigo vs. Espanyol

2:15 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad

4:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Alaves

italian serie a

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chievo Verona vs. Juventus

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lazio vs. Napoli

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Guingamp vs. Paris Saint-Germain

2 p.m. – beIN Sports – AS Monaco vs. Lille

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SC Amiens vs. Montpellier

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Caen vs. Nice

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Dijon vs. Nantes

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Stade Rennes vs. Angers

portuguese primeira liga

2 p.m. – GolTV – Boavista vs. Benfica

4 p.m. – GolTV – Sporting CP vs. Vitoria Setubal

german dfb pokal

9:30 a.m. – ESPN Deportes – Drochtersen/Assel vs. Bayern Munich

9:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – CfR Pforzheim vs. Bayer Leverkusen

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Erzgebirge Aue vs. Mainz

liga mx

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Club Leon

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs. Lobos BUAP

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Necaxa vs. Puebla

10 p.m. – Univision – Queretaro vs. Club America

10:06 p.m. – FS2 – Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM

eredivisie

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – VVV Venlo vs. Ajax

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fortuna Sittard vs. PSV Eindhoven

belgian pro league

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Lokeren vs. Standard Liege

turkish super league

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Fenerbahce

english football league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Millwall vs. Derby County

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Preston North End vs. Stoke City

ecuadorian primera a

7 p.m. – GolTV – Barcelona vs. Universidad Catolica

ascenso mx

10 p.m. – ESPN3 – Juarez vs. Tampico Madero

nwsl

6:30 p.m. – NWSLSoccer.com – Sky Blue FC vs. Utah Royals

7 p.m. – NWSLSoccer.com – North Carolina Courage vs. Orlando Pride

10:30 p.m. – ESPNews – Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars

usl

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs. Indy Eleven

7 p.m – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Charlotte Independence

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs. Penn FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs. Charleston Battery

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. Nashville SC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs. OKC Energy

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs. Saint Louis FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs. Tulsa Roughnecks

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs. Phoenix Rising

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs. LA Galaxy II

Sunday

english premier league

8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town

8:30 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Burnley vs. Watford

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester United

mls

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew

7:30 p.m. – FS1 – D.C. United vs. New England Revolution

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Los Angeles FC vs. Colorado Rapids

la liga

12:15 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Eibar vs. Huesca

2:15 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Rayo Vallecano vs. Sevilla

4:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Madrid vs. Getafe

italian serie a

12 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Torino vs. AS Roma

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Bologna vs. SPAL

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Empoli vs. Cagliari

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Parma vs. Udinese

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sassuolo vs. Inter Milan

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports – Strasbourg vs. Saint-Etienne

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Toulouse vs. Bordeaux

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nimes vs. Olympique Marseille

portuguese primeira liga

1:30 p.m. – GolTV – Belenenses vs. FC Porto

german dfb pokal

9:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Viktoria Koln vs. RB Leipzig

12:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Hastedt vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

liga mx

1 p.m. – Univision – Toluca vs. Club Tijuana

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Tigres UANL

eredivisie

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Feyenoord vs. Excelsior

belgian pro league

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Antwerp vs. Club Brugge

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Genk vs. SPorting Charleroi

turkish super league

12:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – BB Erzurumspor vs. Besiktas

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Galatasaray vs. Goztpe

ecuadorian primera a

6 p.m. – GolTV – Emelec vs. Deportivo Cuenca

usl

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers 2 vs. Seattle Sounders 2

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs. Reno 1868