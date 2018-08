This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The European league with more American talent than any other gets started this weekend, and its opening slate has quite a bit of action.

Bayern Munich kicks things off against Hoffenheim in a Friday night clash. The week then concludes with the most enticing match of the set: Borussia Dortmund hosting RB Leipzig on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A debut produced a last-minute victory, and his second match in Italy is shaking up to be just as tough.

Ronaldo and Juventus take on Lazio to highlight a busy slate of Saturday matches, but that isn’t the only Italian game worth checking out over the weekend. Napoli, who came from behind to take down the Roman side, are facing rebuilding giants AC Milan to close out the Saturday in Italy.

Also out there are a full slate of Premier League matches, the usual suspects in Spain continuing their early seasons, and much more.

Here’s the full lineup of soccer on TV and streaming this weekend:

Friday

mls

8 p.m. – ESPN – Orlando City vs. Atlanta United

10:30 p.m. – ESPN – LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC

la liga

2:15 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Getafe vs. Eibar

4:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Leganes vs. Real Sociedad

german bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS1 – Bayern Munich vs. TSG Hoffenheim

ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Olympique Lyonnais vs. Strasbourg

liga mx

10 p.m. – UniMas – Atlas vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

english football league championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ Middlesbrough vs. West Bromwich Albion

german 2. bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs. Sandhausen

12:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. MSV Duisburg

ascenso mx

10 p.m. – GolTV – Venados vs. Juarez

fifa u-20 women’s World cup

10 a.m. – FS2 – France vs. England

1:30 p.m. – FS2 – Spain vs. Japan

Saturday

english premier league

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City

10 a.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs. West Ham United

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – AFC Bournemouth vs. Everton

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Huddersfield Town vs. Cardiff City

10 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs. Leicester City

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

mls

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

la liga

12:15 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Alaves vs. Real Betis

2:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Atletico Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano

4:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – VfL Wolfsburg vs. Schalke 04

9:30 a.m. – Fox Deportes – SC Freiburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Werder Bremen vs. Hannover 96

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. FC Augsburg

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hertha Berlin vs. Nurnberg

12:30 p.m. – FS1 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen

italian serie a

12 p.m. – ESPN2 – Juventus vs. Lazio

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Napoli vs. AC Milan

ligue 1

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – SC Amiens vs. Stade de Reims

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Montpellier vs. Saint-Etienne

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nantes vs. Caen

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Nice vs. Dijon

2 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Toulouse vs. Nimes

portuguese primeira liga

2 p.m. – GolTV – Benfica vs. Sporting CP

4 p.m. – GolTV – FC Porto vs. Vitoria Guimaraes

liga mx

6 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs. Puebla

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Club America vs. Pumas UNAM

10 p.m. – Univision – Necaxa vs. Tigres UANL

10:06 p.m. – Monterrey vs. Morelia

dutch eredivisie

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ajax vs. Emmen

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – PEC Zwolle vs. PSV Eindhoven

belgian pro league

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Standard Liege vs. Sint-Truiden

turkish super league

12:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Ankaragucu vs. Trabzonspor

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Goztepe vs. Fenerbahce

brazilian serie a

6 p.m. – GolTV – Corinthians vs. Parana

chinese super league

7:35 a.m. – Shandong Luneng vs. Guangzhou Evergrande

English football league championship

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Norwich City vs. Leeds United

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham City

german 2. bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – FC Koln vs. Erzgebirge Aue

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Furth vs. Paderborn

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs. FC Ingolstadt 04

ascenso mx

10 p.m. – ESPN3 – Dorados de Sinaloa vs. Correcaminos UAT

usl

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United 2 vs. Indy Eleven

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs. New York Red Bulls II

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina FC vs. Charlotte Independence

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs. Penn FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs. Louisville City

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. FC Cincinnati

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Nashville SC vs. Bethlehem Steel

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oklahoma City Energy vs. Seattle Sounders 2

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis FC vs. Tulsa Roughnecks

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio FC vs. Swope Park Rangers

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs. Rio Grande Valey

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs. LA Galaxy II

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Phoenix Rising vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ren0 1868 vs. Sacramento Republic

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs. Fresno FC

nwsl

4 p.m. – NWSLSoccer.com – Seattle Reign vs. North Carolina Courage

7:30 p.m. – NWSLSoccer.com – Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars

8 p.m. – ESPNews – Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns

8:30 p.m. – NWSLSoccer.com – Houston Dash vs. Sky Blue FC

Sunday

english premier league

8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Watford vs. Crystal Palace

11 a.m. – NBCSN – Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

11 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Fulham vs. Burnley

mls

7 p.m. – FS1 – New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United

9:30 p.m. – FS1 – Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders

la liga

12:15 p.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Espanyol vs. Valencia

2:15 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Sevilla vs. Villarreal

4:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Girona vs. Real Madrid

german bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – Mainz vs. VfB Stuttgart

12 p.m. – Univision Deportes, Fox Soccer Match Pass – Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig

italian serie a

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs. Parma

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs. Sassuolo

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs. Chievo Verons

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Frosinone vs. Bolonga

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Genoa vs. Empoli

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Inter Milan vs. Torino

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Udinese vs. Sampdoria

ligue 1

9 a.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Lille vs. Guingamp

11 a.m. – beIN Sports – Bordeaux vs. AS Monaco

3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Olympique Marseille vs. Stade Rennes

liga mx

1 p.m. – Univision – Querétaro vs. Lobos BUAP

5 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Toluca vs. Club Leon

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Cruz Azul

Belgian pro league

8:30 a.m. – B/R Live – Club Brugge vs. Anderlecht

12 p.m. – B/R Live – Gent vs. Lokeren

brazilian serie a

3 p.m. – GolTV – Internacional vs. Palmeiras

dutch eredivisie

8:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Heerenveen vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam

scottish premiership

7:15 a.m. – B/R Live – Motherwell vs. Rangers

turkish super league

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Besiktas vs. Antalyaspor

ecuadorian primera a

1 p.m. – GolTV – Aucas vs. Barcelona

uruguayan primera division

2 p.m. – GolTV Play – Boston River vs. Penarol

5:30 p.m. – GolTV – Defensor Sporting vs. Nacional

german 2. bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs. Holstein Kiel

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. FC St. Pauli

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs. Heidenheim