This Weekend's Soccer on TV

There’s still one week before the big leagues get going, but there is still plenty of televised soccer this weekend to whet any fan’s appetite before the major European season gets going.
England and France both hand out a pair of preseason trophies this weekend. FA Cup winners Chelsea take on Premier League champions Manchester City in Sunday’s FA Community Shield. France also awards its Trophee des Champions on Saturday, with either Paris Saint-Germain or AS Monaco taking home the honor.
A pair of second divisions also start their league seasons with the English Football League Championship and the 2. Bundesliga in Germany getting started. The Liga MX season is also in full force.
This is also the final weekend for the International Champions Cup, with three matches highlighting Saturday afternoon.
Here is the full lineup of televised soccer this weekend:
Friday
Liga MX
8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Veracruz vs. Morelia
10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Pumas UNAM
English Football League Championship
3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reading vs. Derby County
German 2. Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hamburg SV vs. Holstien Kiel
Club Friendly
11 a.m. – ESPN3 – RB Leipzig vs. Huddersfield Town
12:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – West Ham United vs. Angers
1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Borussia Dortmund vs. Stade Rennes
3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Boavista vs. Getafe
USL
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs. Penn FC
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
Saturday
MLS
4 p.m. – ESPN – Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City vs. New England Revolution
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York City FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs. Chicago Fire
11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union
International Champions Cup
2:05 p.m. – ESPN – Inter Milan vs. Olympique Lyonnais
6:05 p.m. – ESPN2 – Real Madrid vs. Juventus
8:05 p.m. – ESPN – AC Milan vs. Barcelona
French Trophee Des Champions
8 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Monaco
Liga MX
6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Necaxa vs. Lobos BUAP
8 p.m. – Univision – Pachuca vs. Club America
10 p.m. – Univision – Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL
10:06 p.m. – FS2 – Monterrey vs. Queretaro
Brazilian Serie A
3 p.m. – GolTV – Botafogo vs. Santos
English Football League Championship
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Ipswich Town vs. Blackburn Rovers
12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield United vs. Swansea City
English Football League One
7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sunderland vs. Charlton Athletic
German 2. Bundesliga
7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs. FC Koln
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs. FC Ingolstadt 04
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Furth vs. Sandhausen
Club Friendly
10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Villarreal
10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Southampton vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Everton vs. Valencia
Ecuadorian Primera A
4:30 p.m. – GolTV – El Nacional vs. LDU Quito
Ascenso MX
10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Juarez vs. Dorados de Sinaloa
USL
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina FC vs. Charleston Battery
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC II vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs. Bethlehem Steel
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. OKC Energy
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis FC vs. Seattle Sounders 2
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio FC vs. LA Galaxy II
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs. Swope Park Rangers
11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs. Rio Grande Valley
11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs. Fresno FC
Sunday
MLS
6 p.m. – FS1 – New York Red Bulls vs. Los Angeles FC
FA Community Shield
10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chelsea vs. Manchester United
Liga MX
1 p.m. – Univision – Toluca vs. Chivas de Guadalajara
7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Puebla
9:05 p.m. – FS1 – Club Tijuana vs. Club Leon
English Football League Championship
11:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Leeds United vs. Stoke City
Scottish Premier League
8 a.m. – B/R Live – Aberdeen vs. Rangers
German 2. Bundesliga
7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs. FC St. Pauli
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. Erzgebirge Aue
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. Paderborn
9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. Arminia Bielefeld
Club Friendly
11 a.m. – ESPN Deportes – VfB Stuttgart vs. Atletico Madrid
Ecuadorian Primera A
4:30 p.m. – GolTV – Emelec vs. Guayaquil City
6:30 p.m. – GolTV – Barcelona vs. Independiente del Valle
Uruguayan Primera Division
2 p.m. – GolTV – Fenix vs. Nacional
USL
5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. Indy Eleven
5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers 2 vs. Phoenix Rising
FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup
7:30 a.m. – FS1 – Mexico vs. Brazil
10:30 a.m. – FS2 – New Zealand vs. Netherlands
10:30 a.m. – FS1 – North Korea vs. England
1:30 p.m. – FS2 – France vs. Ghana
