This Weekend's Soccer on TV

There’s still one week before the big leagues get going, but there is still plenty of televised soccer this weekend to whet any fan’s appetite before the major European season gets going.

England and France both hand out a pair of preseason trophies this weekend. FA Cup winners Chelsea take on Premier League champions Manchester City in Sunday’s FA Community Shield. France also awards its Trophee des Champions on Saturday, with either Paris Saint-Germain or AS Monaco taking home the honor.

A pair of second divisions also start their league seasons with the English Football League Championship and the 2. Bundesliga in Germany getting started. The Liga MX season is also in full force.

This is also the final weekend for the International Champions Cup, with three matches highlighting Saturday afternoon.

Here is the full lineup of televised soccer this weekend:

Friday

Liga MX

8 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Veracruz vs. Morelia

10 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Pumas UNAM

English Football League Championship

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reading vs. Derby County

German 2. Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Hamburg SV vs. Holstien Kiel

Club Friendly

11 a.m. – ESPN3 – RB Leipzig vs. Huddersfield Town

12:30 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – West Ham United vs. Angers

1:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Borussia Dortmund vs. Stade Rennes

3:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – Boavista vs. Getafe

USL

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs. Penn FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Saturday

MLS

4 p.m. – ESPN – Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City vs. New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York City FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs. LA Galaxy

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs. Chicago Fire

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union

International Champions Cup

2:05 p.m. – ESPN – Inter Milan vs. Olympique Lyonnais

6:05 p.m. – ESPN2 – Real Madrid vs. Juventus

8:05 p.m. – ESPN – AC Milan vs. Barcelona

French Trophee Des Champions

8 a.m. – beIN Sports en Espanol – Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Monaco

Liga MX

6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Necaxa vs. Lobos BUAP

8 p.m. – Univision – Pachuca vs. Club America

10 p.m. – Univision – Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL

10:06 p.m. – FS2 – Monterrey vs. Queretaro

Brazilian Serie A

3 p.m. – GolTV – Botafogo vs. Santos

English Football League Championship

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Ipswich Town vs. Blackburn Rovers

12:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sheffield United vs. Swansea City

English Football League One

7:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Sunderland vs. Charlton Athletic

German 2. Bundesliga

7 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs. FC Koln

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs. FC Ingolstadt 04

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Furth vs. Sandhausen

Club Friendly

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Villarreal

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Southampton vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

10 a.m. – ESPN3 – Everton vs. Valencia

Ecuadorian Primera A

4:30 p.m. – GolTV – El Nacional vs. LDU Quito

Ascenso MX

10 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Juarez vs. Dorados de Sinaloa

USL

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina FC vs. Charleston Battery

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC II vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs. Bethlehem Steel

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. OKC Energy

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis FC vs. Seattle Sounders 2

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio FC vs. LA Galaxy II

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orange County SC vs. Swope Park Rangers

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights vs. Rio Grande Valley

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic vs. Fresno FC

Sunday

MLS

6 p.m. – FS1 – New York Red Bulls vs. Los Angeles FC

FA Community Shield

10 a.m. – ESPN+ – Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Liga MX

1 p.m. – Univision – Toluca vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

7 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Puebla

9:05 p.m. – FS1 – Club Tijuana vs. Club Leon

English Football League Championship

11:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Leeds United vs. Stoke City

Scottish Premier League

8 a.m. – B/R Live – Aberdeen vs. Rangers

German 2. Bundesliga

7:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Magdeburg vs. FC St. Pauli

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs. Erzgebirge Aue

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs. Paderborn

9:30 a.m. – Fox Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs. Arminia Bielefeld

Club Friendly

11 a.m. – ESPN Deportes – VfB Stuttgart vs. Atletico Madrid

Ecuadorian Primera A

4:30 p.m. – GolTV – Emelec vs. Guayaquil City

6:30 p.m. – GolTV – Barcelona vs. Independiente del Valle

Uruguayan Primera Division

2 p.m. – GolTV – Fenix vs. Nacional

USL

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City vs. Indy Eleven

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers 2 vs. Phoenix Rising

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

7:30 a.m. – FS1 – Mexico vs. Brazil

10:30 a.m. – FS2 – New Zealand vs. Netherlands

10:30 a.m. – FS1 – North Korea vs. England

1:30 p.m. – FS2 – France vs. Ghana