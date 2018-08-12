SBISoccer.com

Timothy Weah scores first Ligue 1 goal as PSG downs Caen 3-0

Americans Abroad

Timothy Weah carried over his strong preseason form into the Ligue 1 opener for Paris Saint-Germain. The U.S. Men’s National Team teenager scored his first ever league goal for the club in the 89th minute of their 3-0 win over Caen.

Weah took advantage of a defensive mistake to originally win the ball, then a goalkeeping error to put it in the back of the net.

Weah is coming off an excellent preseason with PSG. He scored a goal in International Champions Cup play and also added one in the French Trophee des Champions match against AS Monaco.

As for this match, Weah started on the bench but came on as a sub in the 82nd minute before scoring seven minutes later.

Recent News

