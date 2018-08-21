Tuesday Kickoff: Balotelli staying at Nice, Bravo ruptures Achilles, and more

One forward most expected to find a new home this summer is going to be staying put, while two goalkeepers who endured rough experiences last season face different futures after Monday’s events.

Italian striker Mario Balotelli will stay at OGC Nice for the Ligue 1 season after a summer of rumors that he would be leaving the French club. (REPORT)

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo suffered a ruptured Achilles in training on Monday, and will miss the remainder of the season, leaving the Citizens scrambling for a capable back-up after the close of the summer transfer window in England. (REPORT)

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius seemed destined for a move away from Anfield since his disastrous Champions League performance, and now a two-year loan to Turkish side Besiktas is being finalized. (REPORT)

Goals from James Milner and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace on Monday. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund narrowly escaped a shocking DFB Pokal exit by fending off 2. Bundesliga side Greuther Furth. (REPORT)

Paul Pogba’s shaky situation at Manchester United took another ugly turn, with his agent, Mino Raoila, going off on club legend Paul Scholes for criticism Scholes recently aimed at Pogba. (REPORT)

Arsenal chief executive and former MLS executive Ivan Gazidis is torn between staying with the Gunners and taking a big-money offer to run AC Milan. (REPORT)

Monday Rewind

Streaking D.C. United and Real Salt Lake’s Albert Rusnak headline the best of MLS in Week 25. (READ)

Sporting KC striker Diego Rubio is on a roll, looking like the goal-scorer SKC was looking for this summer. (READ)

The Portland Timbers are in the midst of a three-match skid, and as much as the team’s schedule is being blamed, you can also look to some failed experiments by Giovanni Savarese. (READ)

D.C. United is on a tear, and the team’s recent run of form has MLS looking at the Eastern Conference team much differently now. (READ)