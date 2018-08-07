U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team tops Mexico in friendly

The U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team kicked off their latest summer camp with a friendly win over their Concacaf rivals.

The U.S. edged Mexico, 1-0, on Monday which began their quartet of friendlies in Costa Rica. A lone goal by Seattle Sounders youth product Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez sealed the win for the U.S., who continue their camp on Tuesday against Los Ticos.

Always a good day to beat Mexico. The U-17 #USMNT won a friendly 1-0 on this Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez strike! pic.twitter.com/n0U9o9jYa1 — U.S. Soccer YNT (@ussoccer_ynt) August 6, 2018

Chicago Fire youth keeper Damian Las posted a clean sheet in the victory.

Hackworth will remain with the team through their stay in Costa Rica before embarking on his new head coaching job with USL’s Louisville City.

As for the team, they will play a pair of games also over the weekend which ends their camp. The U.S. will face Costa Rica again on Aug. 10 before finishing against El Tri on Aug. 12.