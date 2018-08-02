USMNT to take on Colombia in October friendly

The U.S. Men’s National Team will host the 16th-ranked Colombia at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Colombia is the fifth international team to take part in the USMNT’s six-match “Kickoff Series,” joining Mexico, Brazil, England, and Italy. The sixth opponent has yet to be announced.

The USMNT last defeated Colombia more than 10 years ago, a 3-0 shutout in March, 2005.

The tough six-match series is meant to provide the young, new look USMNT an opportunity to play against some of the world’s best teams. The hope is that the competition prepares the youthful side for next summer’s Gold Cup as well as World Cup 2022 qualification.

“As we continue to build into the next cycle, this will be another important experience for the development of this group,” U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Dave Sarachan said. “When you talk about exciting, technical and experienced opponents, Colombia ticks all the boxes. With players at some of the top clubs around the world, they are fast, physical and skillful.

The USMNT is a combined 25-77-23 (W-L-D) all-time against the Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, England, and Italy.

While many USMNT fans will be interested to see how the young team stacks up against some of the top competition in the world, new Men’s National Team General Manager Earnie Stewart cautions against looking too much into the results. Instead, he says it’s the experience that will be most valuable to the young players.

“We are at the beginning phase of building our identity,” he said. “These games are obviously huge challenges, and for young players it’s an opportunity to see the benchmark of some of the top teams in the world. We can use these experiences to learn about ourselves and take the next steps towards developing into the team we want to become.”

The USMNT’s next match is against five-time World Cup champions Brazil on Sept. 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.