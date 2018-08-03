SBISoccer.com

USWNT tops Brazil, win Tournament of Nations

The U.S. Women’s National Team closed the Tournament of Nations with a victory over a powerhouse to claim a trophy.

Despite falling behind on an early own goal, the USWNT unleashed four consecutive finishes to top Brazil, 4-1, at Toyota Park. The win saw the USWNT earn the team’s seventh point from three games, earning first place in this summer’s four-team tournament.

The USWNT went behind in the 16th minute on a Tierna Davidson own goal, but responded 17 minutes later on a finish from Rose Lavelle. The real onslaught began in the second half, though, starting with a 53rd minute goal from Julie Ertz on an assist from Tobin Heath.

Eight minutes later, Heath scored one of her own to push the score the 3-1 while Alex Morgan’s 77th minute goal finished the scoring and secured the trophy for the USWNT.

Next up for the USWNT are a pair of California-based friendlies against Chile on Aug. 31 and Sept. 4.

