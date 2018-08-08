Wednesday Ticker: Courtois joins Real Madrid, Wolves acquire Traore, and more

Thibaut Courtois has been unsettled for some time now with Chelsea, seeking a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. On Wednesday, the Belgian got his move as he officially will be joining Los Blancos on a €35 million deal.

As part of the deal, Chelsea will be acquiring Mateo Kovacic on-loan from Madrid for one-year, Goal announced. Courtois has been with the Blues since 2011 and was able to beat out Petr Cech for the starting spot the following year after a loan spell with Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid has also approved the sale, stating that Courtois will sign a contract through the 2023-24′ season. He lifted two Premier League titles with Chelsea during his 154 total appearances with the London club and now prepares for a new chapter in his career.

Kovacic joined Real Madrid from Inter Milan in 2015, and made 73 appearances for the defending European winners. He also has won 46 caps with the Croatian National Team, coming off a runners-up finish in Russia this summer.

Schalke in talks with Tottenham over acquiring Danny Rose on loan

Schalke are in conversations about acquiring England international Danny Rose on-loan from Tottenham Hotspur, Sky Sports reported.

The 28-year-old joined Tottenham in 2007 from Leeds United, and has made 118 appearances for the London club. He has also seen loan spells at Sunderland, Peterborough United, Bristol City and Watford during his career.

Rose made his way through the England Youth National Teams, and has won 23 caps for the Three Lions. He was a member of Gareth Southgate’s World Cup roster this summer in Russia, and has earned nine caps in 2018.

Rose currently is battling with Welsh international Ben Davies for the starting leftback position with Tottenham. Spurs kick off their Premier League season on Saturday at Newcastle United.

Schalke kicks off their domestic season on Aug. 17th against FC Schweinfurt in the German DFB Pokal.

AC Milan in talks with Chelsea over Tiemoue Bakayoko loan

With Mateo Kovacic on his way to London, French international Tiemoue Bakayoko could be on his way out.

Following a disappointing campaign in 2017-18, Bakayoko has been linked with a loan move to AC Milan, Goal reported.

Bakayoko had a terrific season with AS Monaco in 2016-17, helping the Principality side lift the Ligue 1 title. He joined Monaco from Rennes in 2014, making 63 appearances in his time with the club.

Chelsea swooped up the midfielder for £40 million as he made 29 total appearances in his debut season at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have also been linked with CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin which would push Bakayoko even further down the pecking order under new manager, Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea kicks off their Premier League campaign on Saturday at Huddersfield, while AC Milan hosts Genoa on Aug. 19th in their Serie A opener.

Wolves complete club-record £18 million signing of Adama Traore

Adama Traore has made his move back to the English Premier League.

The former Barcelona wingman has signed a five-year deal with Wolves from Middlesbrough, to become the newly promoted side’s fifth signing of the summer, BBC Sport announced.

Traore spent two seasons with Middlesbrough including their last stay in the top-flight. In 71 appearances with the club, Traore scored five goals and registered 10 assists but is always a dangerous threat down the wing.

He made only one senior appearance for Barcelona back in 2013 as a 17-year-old and has also seen time with Aston Villa. Traore joins Raul Jimenez, Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho, and Jonny Castro as Wolves’ summer acquisitions.

Traore also has seen time with Spain’s youth teams, but has yet to earn a senior cap with his home country. He could make his Wolves debut on Saturday as they host Everton in their Premier League opener.